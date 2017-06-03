Sick Hillary spotted in seizure glasses again

During the recent Memorial Day festivities, Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were seen marching through the streets of Chappaqua, New York, where they’re said to live. It was a familiar sight – the failed presidential candidate donning her bizarre fashion elements and iconically exaggerated fake smile, complete with that same pair of peculiar sunglasses she was seen wearing the day she collapsed during the 9/11 memorial in New York City.

It wasn’t really anything out of the ordinary for Hillary, except for the fact that those sunglasses are what many experts believe shield her from being triggered into having epileptic seizures. As you may recall, Hillary actually collapsed outside of her van in New York City while wearing them before being picked up and essentially thrown into her “Scooby Van” by her protective detail – a truly disturbing sight that had pundits questioning the state of her health for several months after the incident occurred.

The reason why the glasses became such an important detail in figuring out what happened that day was their blue lenses, which strongly suggested that Hillary was using them to prevent seizures. Sure, sunglasses come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. But the ones that Hillary has now been seen wearing on multiple occasions very clearly aren’t being used as a fashion statement.

“Blue lenses are frequently used to reduce the light intake of epileptics to prevent seizures,” writes Donny Gold for Liberty News Writers. “I myself used to use them frequently when I would go to concerts to stop strobe lights from triggering me.”

A 2006 study published in the journal Epilepsia has similar things to say:

“The Z1 lens is highly effective in controlling photoparoxysmal response in a very large number of photosensitive epilepsy patients irrespective of their epilepsy or antiepileptic drug treatment. The lens might become a valid resource in the daily activity of any clinician who cares for patients with epilepsy.”

Secret Service insiders says flashing lights trigger Hillary into experiencing seizures

None of this would be relevant – and technically it no longer is now that the election is over ­– if it weren’t for the fact that Hillary vehemently denies having had any health problems whatsoever during the campaign. This, despite numerous coughing incidents in which she actually lost the ability to talk during speeches, as well as her infamous collapse on New York’s city streets.

Sources inside the Secret Service have also reportedly spoken to certain news outlets about Hillary’s propensity towards having seizures whenever she encounters flashing lights, including those that likely would have occurred at her own rallies, were it not for their being carefully timed and planned to avoid this. And there have been numerous incidents like this one in which sudden movements or unexpected questions have caused Hillary to enter “bobble head” mode, which is another indicator of epilepsy.

“I specialize in internal medicine and can assure you that Hillary is having Petit mall seizures and you can see it clearly on the video of Hillary freezing during her Las Vegas speech in August, if you know what you are looking for,” Paulette Metoyer, M.D., a specialist in seizure disorders, told WND.com in an interview last fall about what she believes are undeniable signs that Hillary is suffering from epilepsy. “Notice her ‘secret doctor,’ the one who carries what appears to be a Valium pen typically used as a medical agent used for seizures,” she added. “This aide says to her to ‘keep talking.’ Clinton does as instructed, and then mindlessly repeats what aide says.”

