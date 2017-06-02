The REAL SCIENCE behind carbon dioxide: Plants use CO2 to create CBD, THC, curcumin and all medicinal molecules

Image: The REAL SCIENCE behind carbon dioxide: Plants use CO2 to create CBD, THC, curcumin and all medicinal molecules

The key accomplishment of the climate change cult (so far) has been to convince gullible environmentalists that carbon dioxide is a “pollutant” that’s somehow bad for the planet, even when CO2 is the “greening” molecule for all plant life.

Carbon dioxide is the essential molecule for all plant life, and without it, the entire web of life on our planet would instantly collapse. Yet misinformed environmentalists have been exhaustively convinced that carbon dioxide is somehow a “death” molecule for the planet, when exactly the opposite is true: The planet would die without it… and humans would have no vegetables, no fruits, no herbs and no cannabis at all if it wasn’t for carbon dioxide.

Climate change fanatics repeatedly cite “science” as their domain from which they might demand absolute compliance and obedience to their delusions. “Science,” they say, is why they never have to provide any real evidence that would support the bizarre notion that carbon dioxide is somehow bad for the planet. No debate is allowed, either, because they claim a monopoly over “science” by asserting all debates are “already settled.” Therefore, no further discussion may be tolerated. (This is the twisted, Left-wing version of science totalitarianism, courtesy of sociopathic, power hungry science overlords like Neil DeGrasse Tyson.)

In reality, every real scientist knows that carbon dioxide is essential for all plant life across the planet. As the following science diagram shows, carbon dioxide is necessary for plants to breathe. Without it, they would suffocate in minutes:

Plants use carbon dioxide to create CBD, THC, vitamin C and anti-cancer nutrients like curcumin

Not only is carbon dioxide necessary for all plant respiration via photosynthesis, it’s also the key ingredient used by plants to synthesize nearly every medicinal molecule that’s loved by herbalists, natural medicine practitioners and even medical cannabis advocates.

All cannabinoids are made out of carbon dioxide, for example. This includes CBD and THC. For those of you who aren’t chemists, every line segment in the molecular maps shown below represents a carbon bond. Double lines are double carbon bonds. Carbon atoms have four available bonds in their outer shell, and those bonds may be occupied by Oxygen (often a double bond), Hydrogen (a single bond) or other Carbon atoms. (Related: Learn more about chemistry by reading Chemistry.news.)

There are 21 carbons, for example, in a molecule of cannabidiol. Guess where the hemp plant gets this carbon? From carbon dioxide, of course, which all the hemp-smoking Leftists are convinced is an evil molecule:

 

Despite the fact that cannabidiol comes from carbon dioxide, climate change cultists are simultaneously “pro hemp” and “anti carbon dioxide.” How can this be the case? Because they are science idiots who have been brainwashed by the liberal establishment to despise the very molecule that creates nearly all the natural medicines in the world.

Anyone who hates carbon dioxide must, by definition, hate CBD, THC and all plants. Yet, astonishingly, climate change cultists think they support “green lifestyles” by opposing the very molecule necessary for all plant life on our planet. That’s how gullible and brainwashed they are: They’ll believe anything if it is claimed to “save the planet” (even if it murders the planet).

Curcumin from turmeric root is also made out of carbon dioxide

Curcumin, a powerful anti-cancer nutrient found in turmeric, is also made from carbon dioxide. As you can see in this molecular diagram, it’s made from 21 carbons. Where do you suppose the turmeric plant acquires the carbon it needs to manufacture this molecule? From atmospheric carbon dioxide, of course, the very molecule that delusional climate change fanatics have said they want to eliminate from the planet because it’s a “pollutant.”

In fact, nearly every medicinal molecule in all of botany is made out of carbon dioxide. CO2 is the key source of carbon used by plants to synthesize everything from chlorophyll to resveratrol. Every healing nutrient in basil, oregano, cinnamon, cilantro, garlic and pomegranate fruit is made out of carbon dioxide. The entire world of natural medicine owes its very basis to CO2.

This is why every herbalist, naturopath and medicinal arts practitioner should be in favor of carbon dioxide. Without this molecule, they would all be out of business (and dead, technically, since all life on the planet would collapse).

The real SCIENCE of carbon dioxide proves this molecule is the answer to a greener planet

Every person who argues that carbon dioxide is bad for the planet is a science idiot. Neil Tyson is a science idiot. Bill Nye is a science idiot. Elon Musk is a science idiot. And Al Gore is a science idiot, too. They all have one laughably stupid thing in common: They think carbon dioxide is bad for plant life on Earth. This makes them total morons who couldn’t even pass a high school science class.

Seriously, they would all earn “F” grades in a high school science class because they can’t even get the answer correct on which molecules are involved in photosynthesis.

I remember studying photosynthesis in the tenth grade. I was 16 years old, and my science teacher was an awesome, liberty-loving gun owner who later taught us genetics and microbiology. Photosynthesis was simple stuff then, and it’s simple now. Yet the global warming lunatics are trying to memory hole all science education that covers carbon dioxide or genetics because they have to push their delusional narratives of global warming and transgenderism. Somehow, they ridiculously claim to have a monopoly over “science,” even when their stupid narratives are so full of junk science quackery that real scientists are laughing their heads off everywhere.

The bottom line in all this? Any person who insists that carbon dioxide is “bad” for the planet is a scientifically illiterate moron. These are often the very same people drinking green juice smoothies who don’t even know that plants are green precisely because chlorophyll harnesses carbon dioxide and sunlight to create plant energy. If any molecule is a “green” molecule on our planet, it’s CO2!

 

 

 

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

 

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box