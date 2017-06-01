The Paris Climate Accord is GENOCIDE against plants, forests and all life on our planet

Image: The Paris Climate Accord is GENOCIDE against plants, forests and all life on our planet

The primary goal of the Paris Climate Accord — the reduction of atmospheric carbon dioxide — is nothing less than genocide against all plant life across our planet.

That’s because all plants depend on CO2 for their very survival. It’s the “oxygen” for plants, and right now trees, grasses and food crops are starving for CO2 because it sits at nearly the lowest level it has ever been in the history of the Earth (barely above 400 ppm now, when it used to be over 7,000 ppm in the past).

Humans attempting to eliminate CO2 from the atmosphere is equivalent to some evil, fictional “plant demon” attempting to eliminate oxygen from the atmosphere, causing the mass asphyxiation of the entire human race. Just as eliminating oxygen is genocide against humans, eliminating carbon dioxide is genocide against plants.

Much like everything else pushed by scientifically illiterate bureaucrats and globalists, climate change is a global narrative of the destruction of life. If the climate change terrorists achieve their goals, they will DESTROY the planetary food chain and plunge all life on Earth — including human life — into a mass die-off. Depopulation is the goal, you see. Eliminating CO2 from the atmosphere has always been about destroying human life in order to achieve the population reduction goals openly espoused by every liberal globalist from Bill Gates to Ted Turner.

You can’t SAVE the planet by MURDERING all plants

As I explain in my science video below, you can’t “save” the planet by murdering all plant life. The planet needs higher CO2 and more rainfall to support more reforestation, more food production and the transformation of deserts into food producing regions. Increased rainfall is caused by warmer global temperatures which increase ocean water evaporation and make the land masses of the planet “wetter.”

A wetter, greener planet with more plant life supports more biodiversity, animal sustainability and self-reliant food production in developing nations. A warmer, greener planet, in other words, solves most of the problems now plaguing humankind including food scarcity, desertification, and shortages of fresh water supplies.

No wonder the evil, destructive globalists don’t want the planet to be warmer with higher CO2 levels: They despise all life and they actively seek to depopulate the planet of humans. The insane, anti-life globalists want Earth to be colder, dryer and devoid of the very plants and ecosystems that support the production of food and medicine. They want Earth to be a dead planet, in other words, as a means to commit mass genocide against all life.

Real conservationists and scientists like myself want to increase sustainable life on our planet, which is why we support a warmer, greener and more lush planet with increased rainfall, faster food production and higher levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. If you love nature, you will join us in support the molecule that Mother Nature needs to flourish: Carbon dioxide.

The Paris Climate Accord is a genocide treaty and a declaration of war against Mother Nature and planet Earth.

Check out the video below:

Also, be sure to watch another Health Ranger Science video that explains why carbon dioxide is the miracle molecule of LIFE for our planet:

Learn why carbon dioxide is NOT a “pollutant” for our planet:

 

 

