List of Democrats who took money from violent sicko Kathy Griffin who promotes the blood beheading of President Trump

It’s really interesting to read social media posts from supporters of the far-Left Democratic Party whenever they are trolling stories meant to report truthfully and honestly on conservatives and lovers of liberty and the Constitution. They love to lump us all into a single group (these days a popular characterization is “Trumpster” or some vulgar variation of that), as if we, and not they, were victimized and hamstrung by groupthink.

The fact that the Republican Party had 17 candidates vying for the party’s presidential nomination, to include a brilliant African-American physician (now Housing and Urban Development Director Dr. Ben Carson), two Hispanics and a female former corporate executive, not only proves the party’s ethnic and gender diversity, but also its diversity of ideas. If you watched any of the GOP debates, as I did, you would have heard ideas and policies espoused that were conservative, libertarian-leaning, those of the so-called “establishment” and many variations in between.

Not exactly what I would define as uniformity of thought.

The Democrats, by comparison, primarily featured two whites — Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Both of them espoused essentially the same brand of Left-wing liberalism that consisted of growing the already massive federal government, inflicting more control over people’s lives, taking more of our money in taxes and doubling down on the failed economic policies of their predecessor, Barack “I never saw three percent growth” Obama.

So it shouldn’t surprise you that “progressive” Americans’ Left-wing heroes and politicians would stick together like glue, no matter what any of them did. (RELATED: The Alt-Left’s latest cultural target: Destroying respect for the institution of the presidency)

Take “comedienne” Kathy Griffin. You recall her outrage this past week, posing for a video and still pictures where she stood, stone-faced, slowly raised, and then held high a mock severed head of President Donald J. Trump, which reportedly deeply anguished his 11-year-old son Barron when he inadvertently saw it on a news broadcast.

Well, seems that she has a penchant for sending money to Democratic politicians, which is, of course, her prerogative. But when one of your donors does something this vile, shouldn’t you do the right thing and, I don’t know, return her money? (Related: Discover more outrageous news at OutrageDepot.com)

It’d be like your way of standing up for what’s right, morally and otherwise.

But apparently not.

As noted by Breitbart News, Griffin has donated to two elected Democrats — Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, and Calif. state Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. She gave Franken $1,000 in 2016, and $2,600 to him in 2014. And she donated another $2,500 to Franken’s Midwest Values PAC (does it support mock presidential beheadings as a “Midwest value?”) in 2011.

She also gave Cortez Masto $1,000 in 2016.

In addition, Griffin made a voter registration video for the House Democrats’ Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, volunteered to do voter-turnout videos for Clinton last year, and has given money to other (losing) Democratic candidates, including North Carolina singer Clay Aiken and Katie McGinty, a Democrat who lost the 2016 U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. (RELATED: By Firing Jihadi Murder Advocate Kathy Griffin, CNN Avoids Being Labeled An ISIS Sympathizer)

As for Franken, he won’t even cancel an event with Griffin scheduled for this summer at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where they are slated to have an intimate talk about his book, “Giant of the Senate,” Breitbart reported.

None of this rank immorality and hypocrisy got past Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger. In a column Tuesday, he skewered Griffin and the entire lunatic Left-wing culture of violence and disgust.

“There’s no other way to say it: Kathy Griffin and the deranged, lunatic Left are mentally ill and pose a very real danger to society. This wretched, terrorist-style beheading video posted by Griffin encourages deadly violence against Trump supporters and sends a message that murdering political opponents of the intolerant Left is a normal, acceptable activity,” he wrote.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

