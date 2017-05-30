Left’s delusional “conspiracy theories” about Russia are OK on Twitter, but not the Seth Rich conspiracy analysis

There is an all-out war being conducted against the alternative media by Left-wing speech Nazis in the so-called “mainstream media” and their social media enablers. That’s the only way to explain the continual censorship of important stories by “free speech” platforms like Facebook, Google Plus and Twitter.

The latter is the most recent offender of the First Amendment’s speech guarantees, as evidenced by the censorship of an explosive story that broke last week, for a time, before it was tamped down by forces unseen and unknown.

That story involves the alleged murder of Seth Rich, who, at the time he was gunned down in the early morning hour of July 10, 2016, may have been acting as a conduit of stolen emails from his employer, the Democratic National Committee, to WikiLeaks. The whistleblower site would soon begin publishing a series of damaging documents that led to the ousting of then-DNC chief Debbie Wasserman Schulz and exposed how the part had skewed the nomination process to favor Hillary Clinton and shut out her primary challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Citing sourced information, WorldNetDaily reported exclusively a week ago that former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile allegedly called Washington Metropolitan Police and Rich’s family “and demanded to know why a private investigator was ‘snooping’ into Rich’s death.”

That report built on an earlier story, also an exclusive, by Fox News, which claimed — based on sources — that Rich was responsible for sending stolen DNC emails to WikiLeaks, perhaps because he was upset over the way the party was treating Sanders.

That Fox News story has since been retracted, but Internet entrepreneur and legendary hacker Kim Dotcom has since confirmed that Rich was the source for the emails and he has offered to provide proof to congressional investigators, not Russian hackers.

In any event, when WND attempted to publicize its report on Twitter, a strange thing happened: The social media site suspended WND’s account for 12 hours claiming the news site had somehow violated Twitter’s rules.

As reported by Zero Hedge, Twitter notified WND it wanted the tweet deleted, again citing a rules violation. When the news site refused to take the tweet down, Twitter took action to suspend, temporarily, WND’s account.

“We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” the announcement to WND said. “While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers — no Tweets, Retweets, or likes.”

In typical fashion, Twitter did not specify which rule WND had broken. I did a quick once-over of the rules and I must admit, I don’t know which one was broken.

“But that’s not really the point, is it?” Zero Hedge noted. “Perhaps the reason we can’t find the ‘rule’ that was violated is because Twitter doesn’t overtly publish their policy which demands the censoring of all media which conflicts with their ‘progressive’ worldview.”

Of course that’s right, and such outright censorship happened to Natural News recently as well: Google delisted more than 140,000 pages of content from NaturalNews.com, again based on an obscure “rule” that, if applied equally, would have hit many of the “mainstream” media publishers espousing globalist, Left-wing authoritarian policies of command and control, the site’s founder and editor, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, discovered.

As for Twitter, it had no problem censoring WND’s bombshell report while allowing the “establishment” media to publish serial fake news stories about the Trump administration, “Russian” collusion, and stories about that phony Trump “dossier” that has never been substantiated. (Related: Read “Mainstream” Media Lives In ALTERNATE Universe Where Obama Never Did Anything Wrong And Seth Rich Wasn’t Murdered For Leaking DNC Emails To Wikileaks.)

As Adams notes further, there are better choices for news consumers looking for unfiltered content, which begins with GoodGopher.com, the non-corporate-owned search engine for independent news and information. Also, he recommends checking Censored.news throughout the day, everyday, for continually updated and breaking news from the unfiltered alternative media.

We can’t stop the Alt-Left globalist-leaning “establishment” media from attacking the current president and censoring any and all information that is harmful to their political allies. But we can make them far less relevant by choosing search and news content alternatives.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

