Kim Dotcom bombshell: “It was Seth Rich” who gave DNC data to WikiLeaks, NOT the Russians

In a follow up to Monday’s incredible admission that he was involved with murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, famous hacker and Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom on Tuesday proclaimed definitively that it was Rich, and not the Russians, who provided thousands of sensitive DNC emails to whistleblower site WikiLeaks during last year’s presidential election campaigns.

On his website, kim.com, Dotcom stated emphatically: “I know that Seth Rich was involved in the DNC leak.”

He went on to say:

I know this because in late 2014 a person contacted me about helping me to start a branch of the Internet Party in the United States. He called himself Panda. I now know that Panda was Seth Rich.

Panda advised me that he was working on voter analytics tools and other technologies that the Internet Party may find helpful.

I communicated with Panda on a number of topics including corruption and the influence of corporate money in politics.

“He wanted to change that from the inside.”

I was referring to what I knew when I did an interview with Bloomberg in New Zealand in May 2015. In that interview I hinted that Julian Assange and Wikileaks would release information about Hillary Clinton in the upcoming election.

The Rich family has reached out to me to ask that I be sensitive to their loss in my public comments. That request is entirely reasonable.

I have consulted with my lawyers. I accept that my full statement should be provided to the authorities and I am prepared to do that so that there can be a full investigation. My lawyers will speak with the authorities regarding the proper process.

If my evidence is required to be given in the United States I would be prepared to do so if appropriate arrangements are made. I would need a guarantee from Special Counsel Mueller, on behalf of the United States, of safe passage from New Zealand to the United States and back. In the coming days we will be communicating with the appropriate authorities to make the necessary arrangements. In the meantime, I will make no further comment.

Dotcom’s Tuesday statement follows earlier reporting by Fox News, which also said that, based on interviews with sources familiar with Rich’s case, that the late DNC staffer sent thousands of emails to WikiLeaks. Those emails were ultimately released by the whistleblower site and implicated DNC officials including then-chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz in rigging their party’s nomination process to ace out Sen. Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton. A class-action lawsuit against the DNC over the alleged rigging is currently underway.

Interestingly, a week after the Fox News report was posted, it was taken down, though a snippet of the original report remains online.

In addition to Dotcom’s initial claims over the weekend, an anonymous post to 4Chan/pol/ sub channel also claimed that the Democratic Party hierarchy is “scared” about the new revelations, which is why they are backing away from serious calls for President Donald J. Trump’s impeachment.

The anonymous post noted:

Anons, I work in D.C.

I know for certain that the Seth Rich case has scared the shit out of certain high ranking current and former Democratic Party officials.

This is the reason why they have backed away from impeachment talk. They know the smoking gun is out there, and they’re terrified you will find it, because when you do it will bring down the entire DNC, along with a couple of very big name politicians.

It appears that certain DNC thugs were not thorough enough when it came time to cover their tracks. [Former Clinton campaign manager John] Podesta saying he wanted to “make an example of the leaker” is a huge smoking gun.

There’s more to suggest that Rich — or someone from within the DNC — leaked the organization’s documents to WikiLeaks and not the Russians. In December a report noted that a disgruntled supporter of Sanders leaked the emails to the whistleblower site via Craig Murray, a former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, who personally met the leaker in a wooded area near American University.

The leaker was motivated by “disgust at the corruption of the Clinton Foundation and the tilting of the primary election playing field against Bernie Sanders,” The Daily Mail reported.

The question now is whether or not official Washington — via the appropriate congressional committees or, better yet the Justice Department — will take a look at what Dotcom has to offer and, if warranted, launch an investigation into what really happened, and who was involved.

Rich’s murder has been officially labeled a “botched robbery attempt” by the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. It remains unsolved.

The “robbers” shot Rich multiple times in the back. They didn’t take a thing — not a watch, cell phone, money or wallet.

