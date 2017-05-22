Washington Post exposed as a CIA front propaganda rag working to overthrow the Trump administration and install political puppets

It’s become very obvious that the discredited Washington media is helping to lead the Deep State establishment effort to overthrow President Donald J. Trump, our duly elected president who has angered the D.C. swamp by promising to drain it.

One of the major media players in this effort is the Washington Post, a once-respected broadsheet that, in the Age of Trump, has become little more than a fake news outlet filled with #trumphate innuendo and allegations. Owned by Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos, it has to be said that he’s no fan of the president, especially after Trump made a threat to break up what he called the Amazon “monopoly.”

“He thinks I’ll go after him for antitrust,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in May 2016. “Because he’s got a huge antitrust problem because he’s controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing.

“He’s using the Washington Post, which is peanuts, he’s using that for political purposes to save Amazon in terms of taxes and in terms of antitrust,” Trump added.

In recent days Matt Drudge, founder of the insanely high-trafficked news aggregator website bearing his name, the Drudge Report, reminded all of us in a tweet of this potentiality:

WASHPOST owner personally motivated in bloodsport after Trump threat of AMAZON monopoly breakup. Follow the clicks! MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 16, 2017.

But others see more chicanery on the part of the Bezos-owned WaPo.

The same year Bezos bought the Post, 2013, he was awarded a $600 million contract from the CIA (more than two times what the ailing Post cost him), “a conflict of interest which Bezos’ paper to this day never discloses per universal journalistic protocol when reporting on U.S. intelligence,” writes Caitlin Johnstone on her Medium site.

Before then, she noted, Bezos “proved his loyalty to America’s unelected power establishment” by taking WikiLeaks off Amazon’s computer servers in 2010.

Not surprisingly, she further notes, the WaPo has become the biggest cheerleader for the Washington establishment and Deep State — which of course includes the vast intelligence community led primarily by the CIA, as well as that agency’s preferred outlet for leaks on the Trump administration. What’s more, the paper has been out front pushing the false narrative that the Russians “colluded” with the Trump campaign to “steal” the election from the hapless Hillary Clinton, a charge for which there is absolutely no evidence to support.

“So I think it’s understandable if people want to take it with a teensy weensy grain of salt when this glorified CIA trade rag tells us that anonymous sources say Donald Trump is colluding with those darn Russians again. In fact, I think it’s understandable if, knowing what we know about the CIA’s massive surveillance systems, we all found the timing of this release to be highly suspicious,” wrote Johnstone.

She points to the burgeoning story that emails from the Democratic National Committee published by WikiLeaks were leaked to the site and not hacked by the Russians as proof that the narrative is losing its validity, if it ever had any. Fox News reported earlier this week that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich was found to have been in contact with WikiLeaks via email, and that he made contacts with Gavin MacFadyen, an American investigative reporter who is now deceased.

In December, Natural News — citing a report by the U.K.’s Daily Mail, noted also that the Russians were not the source of the DNC emails; that they were sent to the whistleblower website by a disgruntled DNC staffer upset at how the organization was rigging the Democratic nomination against Sen. Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The WaPo has been pushing that lie, as well, by the way — that Russia is the root of all Election 2016 evil — that is, when former FBI Director James Comey wasn’t being blamed.

But now, it’s all falling apart. Stay tuned.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

