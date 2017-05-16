Vaccines.news publishes emails from Boston Herald’s hate-filled VACCINE MURDER advocate Rachelle Cohen

Image: Vaccines.news publishes emails from Boston Herald’s hate-filled VACCINE MURDER advocate Rachelle Cohen

Rachelle Cohen believes that anyone who opposes mercury in vaccines should be hanged to death. She’s a veteran writer / editor for the Boston Herald, and she has just demonstrated how the vaccine industry — and its mainstream media cohorts — is a violent, lunatic terrorism organization that has now decided to start calling for the mass murder of anyone who disagrees with them

Now, Vaccines.news has published Rachelle Cohen’s emails from the Boston Herald, which reveal how she is surprisingly annoyed by the fact that the people she wants murdered have the gall to send her nasty emails. Or, as Age of Autism explains, Rachelle Cohen Wants You Dead, But You Are Not To Respond In Kind.

Murdering parents who oppose mandatory vaccines is necessary, Rachelle Cohen argues in the Boston Herald, to save the children from the flu (or whatever) by injecting them with brain-damaging neurotoxins such as mercury and aluminum, both of which are still found in vaccines given to children in America. She is also convinced that vaccines harm no one, even as she displays her own symptoms of “Vaccine Rage,” characterized by violent irrationality and lunatic behavior.

Like many mainstream media “reporters” operating today, Rachelle operates in the “post-fact era” of make-believe journalism, where dishonest writers at the Boston Herald, NYT or Washington Post literally fabricate false “facts” and publish them as if they were true. Rachelle seems oblivious, for example, to the fact that according to the U.S. government’s own statistics, more children are harmed each day in America by vaccines than by gunshots. Yet to people like Rachelle, vaccines and guns probably go hand in hand, because she wants to make sure all children are maimed by vaccines while all adults who seek to protect children are murdered by the government (probably at gunpoint).

Rachelle, whose middle initial is “G” (Rachelle G. Cohen) appears to be the same Rachelle Cohen who is on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Association For Mental Health, Inc. Perhaps she can get a discount on treatment for her own obvious mental illness…

This is now the new insanity of the vaccine industry and its mainstream media collaborators: DEATH TO ALL who oppose them!

Click here to read the full emails at Vaccines.news. Also be sure to read upcoming profiles of other Vaccine Holocaust Deniers (supposed “journalists”) at the new non-profit website VaccineHolocaust.org.

 

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called "Food Forensics"), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

