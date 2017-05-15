Flashback: Obama said time and again that there was NO interference from Russia in the U.S. election

As Democrats and other #NeverTrump supporters continue to push the bogus narrative that Russia somehow hacked the U.S. presidential election, or that the Kremlin “colluded” with Donald J. Trump to steal it from Hillary Clinton (wait – we thought James Comey stole it from her), or whatever the Trump-Russia narrative is today, it is instructive to review what the former commander-in-chief said about the alleged Russian interference.

There were multiple times during President Barack Obama’s final year in office where he completely dismissed the idea that Russia was even capable of affecting the outcome of a U.S. presidential election, much less physically change the votes to “steal” it from one candidate or another.

In addition, his administration – if it was so concerned about Russian hacking – certainly did not act like it – that is, until Trump won the election and the defeated Democrats had to come up with an excuse for their base as to how a former reality TV star and billionaire businessman could have possibly won, the Washington Times noted. (RELATED: Fake news media puts on tin foil hats again to declare Comey’s firing attempt by Trump to “suppress Russia investigation”)

Shortly after Trump’s victory, Obama made a show of ordering a probe into alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic Party. But during an interview with “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, Obama said, “We were frankly more concerned in the run up to the election to the possibilities of vote tampering, which we did not see evidence of. And we’re confident that we can guard against.”

He also noted that none of Russia’s tampering with a U.S. election, to the extent that it happened, “should be a big surprise. Russia trying to influence our elections dates back to the Soviet Union.”

Further, as Breitbart News reported:

Obama dismissed the hack and the leaked emails as “not very interesting” and lacking “explosive” revelations. He puzzled as to why it was an “obsession” by the news media despite the knowledge that the Russians were responsible.

“What’s happened to our political system where some emails that were hacked and released ended up being the overwhelming story, and the constant source of coverage – breathless coverage – that was depicted as somehow damning in all sorts of ways when the truth of the matter was it was fairly routine stuff?” he said.

As noted by The Daily Caller, Obama – in a separate context, criticizing Trump for allegedly questioning the integrity of U.S. elections – admitted that no amount of influence from Russia would or could affect an outcome.

“I’ve never seen in my lifetime or in modern political history any presidential candidate trying to discredit the election process before votes have even taken place. No serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America’s elections.” (RELATED: Former Trump advisor Roger Stone: ‘WikiLeaks and Julian Assange NOT Russian assets’ like media, Dems say)

Then Obama proceeded to expel 35 Russia diplomats in late December, which insinuated that he suddenly had a change of heart and believed that Moscow did influence the election (when he knew Russia couldn’t).

Here’s another flashback: During Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, he mocked then-GOP nominee Mitt Romney for claiming that Russia is the United States’ “number one geopolitical foe.”

Obama said: “The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

“If the administration and Democrats are so worried about Russian hacking, they should have done something about it. They didn’t, but stating concerns now sure makes it one heck of an argument of convenience,” Joe Kasper, chief of staff for Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., a former Marine Corps officer who deployed three times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

It sure does, Joe – and one heck of a fake news narrative in an ongoing attempt to delegitimize a duly elected president.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

