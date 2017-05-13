CORRUPTION confirmed as email reveals FBI head James Comey protected Clinton, Lynch from prosecution

Apart from the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey may have been one of his best decisions to date. Over the past year, it has become abundantly clear that Comey does not possess the focus and leadership skills that are required to run such a prestigious institute. Perhaps the most revealing moment that demonstrated Comey’s lack of leadership was when he announced that Hillary Clinton would not be changed for storing classified information on her private server, despite the fact that her actions were in clear violation of the Espionage Act.

During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley asked Comey for his thoughts on a recent New York Times article, which stated that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch had assured Secretary Clinton that the FBI investigation into her use of a private server wouldn’t go too far.

“How, and when, did you first learn of this document? Also, who sent it and who received it?” Senator Grassley asked. “That’s not a question I can answer in this forum, Mr. Chairman, because it would call for a classified response,” Comey replied. “I have briefed leadership of the intelligence committees on that particular issue, but I can’t talk about it here.”

If the FBI knew that Loretta Lynch was defending Hillary Clinton in the months leading up to the election, why wasn’t the public informed? And more importantly, why didn’t James Comey take action against Lynch for her blatant act of political corruption? Could it be because James Comey was more interested in defending Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign than he was in upholding the integrity of the Federal Bureau of Investigation? It sure seems that way.

By firing James Comey, President Trump demonstrated to the country that he is committed to fighting corruption and restoring the peoples’ faith in America’s governmental agencies. Of course, the democrats and the mainstream media are now having a blast pointing to Trump’s firing of Comey as evidence that he’s trying to disrupt the Russia investigation, but in reality, the president’s decision had nothing to do with that. It goes without saying that if the president no longer trusts those who work for him, then it is virtually impossible to carry out even the most basic functions of the federal government.

With James Comey officially out at the FBI, the Trump administration is now beginning to process of looking for someone to take his place. Some names have been thrown around, like the suggestion of Merrick Garland from Utah Senator Mike Lee, but nothing has yet been officially confirmed.

