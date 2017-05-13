Bill Clinton fired the FBI director the day before Vince Foster was found dead

On Tuesday, Donald Trump sent waves through the political community when he made the decision to fire FBI director James Comey. While the media went on to compare Trump to Richard Nixon over the incident, and #Nixonian was trending Tuesday night, Nixon never fired his FBI director. In fact, only one president in the history of the US has done this before and that was Bill Clinton.

In 1993, President Clinton ousted William Sessions as FBI director after Sessions refused to voluntarily step down amid ethical concerns. Sessions, who was appointed by Ronald Reagan, had been under investigation over an alleged tax scheme.

When asked to resign by Clinton, Sessions refused and so Clinton fired him.

In 1993, the LA Times wrote: “The Justice Department report found, among other things, that Sessions had engaged in a sham transaction to avoid paying taxes on his use of an FBI limousine to take him to and from work, that he had billed the government for a security fence around his home that provided no security and that he had arranged business trips to places where he could meet with relatives.”

Sessions was never found guilty of a crime.

What makes Clinton’s firing of Sessions particularly interesting is the fact that Vince Foster was found dead the very next day. While it was most likely a coincidence, its significance proved to be quite the advantage for the Clintons.

Foster committed suicide on July 20, 1993, in Ft. Marcy Park along the Potomac River by placing a .38 caliber revolver in his mouth and pulling the trigger.

Although the suspicious deaths surrounding the Clintons over the years have been largely dismissed as conspiracy theory, many of them, at the very least, deserve scrutiny rather than eye rolls. Vince Foster is one those cases.

Ronald Kessler, formerly an investigative reporter with the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, and the author of “The First Family Detail: Secret Service Agents Reveal the Hidden Lives of the Presidents and The Secrets of the FBI,” came out last year with a damning claim.

According to Kessler, “FBI agents investigating the death of Bill Clinton’s Deputy White House Counsel found that Hillary Clinton ‘triggered’ his suicide when she attacked and humiliated her mentor from their former Rose Law Firm in front of other White House aides a week before he took his own life.”

What’s more, according to Kessler, when he went back last year to retrieve the documents describing Hillary Clinton’s role in the death of Foster — they vanished.

