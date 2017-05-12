Australia goes full big brother by dumping paper passports in favor of facial recognition

Traipsing through Australia’s international airports’ customs and immigration will soon be a breeze, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. Travelers will not be bogged down by having to interact with any bothersome humans or even carry a passport. Those cumbersome identification papers are now passé. By 2020, the Australian government wants 90 percent of all passengers to participate in their new “contactless system” where you can boldly declare who you claim to be through “biometric recognition of your face, iris and/or fingerprints matched to existing data.”

A group of Australian “senior immigration bureaucrats” have been working on how to streamline airport travel since 2015 under a program called the “Seamless Traveler.” Dr. John Coyne, the man in charge of border security for Australia’s Strategic Policy Institute explains that the creation of this invasive big brother technological advancement is made possible only via the “massive amount of passenger data” that has already been data mined. The information collected includes ticket information, traveler criminal records and travel history. This information was “sourced globally and analyzed in the back room.” Dr. Coyne believes this seamless system will give the airport’s advance warning about which passengers pose a risk. He hasn’t read the Wired article heralding the first instance of a “reverse engineered iris that fooled the computer.”

Futurism.com created a video report that sees nothing but a bright and cheery future for Australia’s international airports. In fact, they call these new procedures “refreshing.”

Australia is claiming to be the first in the world to roll out a system for seamless biometric authentication technologies, but America’s airports are not too far behind. According to Twincities.com, there are 21 U.S. airports, including Minneapolis/St. Paul, Los Angeles, Orlando and New York City with Clear terminals, where travelers sign up for quicker passage by answering “detailed questions about their personal histories.” Following that data input, they scan their paper based IDs before yielding fingerprints and iris scans to the biometric data miners. The reward is to breeze by all those cattle like passengers and head to the nifty express lanes. For now, Clear passengers will still have to tread “through metal detectors and bag scanners,” but hey, giving up one’s biometrics is worth it to save a little time, right? And these actors make acting like sheeple look so appealing.

As usual, the yielding of individual biometrics is done in the name of less hassle, higher efficiency and enhanced security. But why is the iris scan suddenly so in vogue? Telecom.com says these scans are quickly replacing the fingerprint as an authentication modality. They are supposedly more reliable and fool proof. Over 300 million smart phones will be equipped with iris scanners by 2021 to “certify mobile payments.” All in preparation for the full digital money system, cause that cash is oh so dirty.

Chinadaily.com, reports that over 100 iris data collection centers have been set up in “Central China’s Wuhan city,” so parents can register their children’s iris scan, just in case they go missing. Authorities claim iris scans are “the single most unique biometric feature of a human.” India’s Aadhaar Scheme program is collecting biometric data, including iris scans, on one billion Indian residents.

The iris, explains The Living Centre, really is the window to the soul. Over 300,000 nerves flow to the optic nerve. Iridology, the science of reading the iris, generates a complete health picture of all body organs. It details the “condition of the nervous, digestive, nervous, elimination, lymphatic and structural systems of the body.” That’s a treasure trove for health and transplant data miners, don’t you think?



