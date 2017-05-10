Health Ranger interview with SGT Report reveals independent media’s pushback against Google censorship and YouTube demonetization

I recently published a rare interview with the founder of SGT Report, a popular independent media website that’s also featured on Censored.news. The topic of our discussion? Google’s “cheating” of its search algorithm to artificially penalize indy media websites, and YouTube’s demonetization assault on the independent media, now dubbed the “Adpocalypse.”

I quietly released the interview a couple of days ago (video below), and since then I keep hearing from people about how “powerful” the interview was, and why it gave them hope for the future of freedom of information across the ‘net. Unknown to me at the time, the person I was interviewing brought up something I hadn’t planned on making public, but since it’s now out there, I have no problem acknowledging it: YES, I have been financially supporting several smaller publishers by purchasing ad space on their websites as a means of helping to keep them financially afloat. (See details below.)

I’m looking to help more small publishers earn even more revenues, and we now have a solid revenue model through our online store affiliate system, which is earning real revenues for many publishers. If you’re reading this and want to add our affiliate revenue generation to your publishing site, just email us at “affiliate” at the domain HealthRangerStore.com to learn more details.

I’ve included the full video below, plus a few paragraphs of what All News Pipeline wrote about the interview. ANP is a very important independent media website that has done remarkable investigatory work and has suffered through its own attacks, smears and DDoS hacking waves. Like all of us in the independent media, ANP was built by resilient, determined SURVIVORS who have both the courage and the intellect to make enormous contributions to public knowledge through the practice of legitimate investigative journalism.

Here’s what they had to say about all this (video below):

Interestingly, as the MSM see each other as “competition,”  and the Independent Media as “enemies to be destroyed,” those in the Independent Media that simply have an alternate point of view, willing to highlight things the MSM refuse to address or report on, view the Internet as big enough for everyone and have started to fight back against the attacks against us all.

There are people that have been in the Independent Media business far longer than many of us, such as Steve Quayle, that links to well researched, informative articles from Independent News websites, helping to negate the censorship practices by Google and YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and others.

Then  you have people like Mike Adams, from Natural News, who has been attacked by Google when they literally removed over 140,000 pages of his website from Google search engines with bogus excuses, not only highlighting the issue, but then despite his own personal loss of massive revenue, has continued to fight and highlight the war against Independent Media.

Adams published an article on April 5, 2017, titled “Google, YouTube waging ‘demonetization’ WAR on alternative media to bankrupt independent journalism,” where he put a spotlight on the censorship of Independent Media websites, including ANP, SGT Report, and Truth Stream Media, and highligting some of the technology being utilized to silence the truth “by any means necessary.”

Now let me tell you something Adams did not highlight in that post, probably because he didn’t want to toot his own horn, so to speak. Mike Adams has also been placing ads on younger sites that have been attacked, demonetized and censored, in order to help support them.

As can be heard in the interview below, where Adams speaks to SGT Report founder about censorship, who begins by informing listeners that Adams “stepped up, after you found out about our YouTube demonetization problems which hit in an incredibly  powerful and dramatic way on March 31st, they literally turned off our advertising opportunities and shut down revenue, 95% of it, and its really remained that way ever since… and you stepped up out of nowhere to email and say you’d love to place an ad at SGT Report to support us. I just want people to understand how generous you are. You offered to pay two to three times market value……”

Adams, unaware that SGT Report founder was going to bring that up, admitted to quietly helping smaller Independent publishers behind the scenes saying he would continue to do so, basically as pushback against the corporate controlled system and the attacks against Independent Media.

ANP can attest and confirm from personal experience, what SGT Report founder stated, as days after Adams published his piece on the attacks and demonetization issues, we too received an email about placing an ad on our site, which you can see in the sidebar right now. Since we had communicated with Mike previously, linking to each other in areas where article content matched, we offered a colleague discount on placing the ad, to which his representative refused, and insisted on paying more than we quoted them, because the point was to “support” ANP.

Adams, like Quayle, who always and generously will take the time to answer questions and offer guidance, are actively helping fight back against the attacks, specifically helping those that are newer to the business, less established, and therefore more vulnerable to those attacks.

We are witnessing pioneers of Independent Media standing up actively helping newer members, something you will never see the establishment media do.

Listen below  as The Health Ranger interviews the founder of the SGTreport (SGTreport.com) about the mainstream media’s attempts to destroy the independent media.

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

