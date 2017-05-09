Colleges now offering Play-Doh for students who feel “triggered” by finals week

In the 2nd-hour monologue of his daily three-hour show on Tuesday, talk show behemoth Rush Limbaugh discussed whether today’s younger generation would — if the remote possibility arose — be able to rise to the occasion to defend the country from powerful armies seeking our destruction, in the mold of “The Greatest Generation” that defeated Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and Imperial Japan.

Limbaugh noted it was mostly a mental exercise, since we don’t fight land wars like that anymore, but his premise was valid: Would today’s Millennials, for example, a) put up with and even accept being drafted in the military; and b) be willing and able to allow themselves to be molded into a world-class fighting force capable of beating back forces hell-bent on defeating and destroying America?

Or have too many been indoctrinated — by academia, by the entertainment industry, by Left-wing political leaders — to believe that no matter what, America is at fault, America is illegitimate, America is the real evil empire and as such, America gets what it deserves and is not worth saving?

Seeing what passes for acceptable behavior, and indeed, required behavior, on today’s college campuses gives us great insight into our answer to these important questions.

For instance, American college students appear to be far less adaptable to the stressors of getting a higher education – reading texts, performing assignments as tasked, studying for exams – than their predecessors. (RELATED: “Snowflake” College Pansies To Be Given Total Control Over University Policies As P.C. Bureaucrats Pander To Be “Liked” By Students)

As reported by The College Fix, more and more institutions of higher learning are providing what can only be described as ‘comfort objects’ – Play-Doh, therapy dogs, chocolate – so they can better cope with the stress related to taking exams.

Apparently for many, the days of sucking it up and putting in the study time required to pass tests are gone.

The site references reports from several campus publications detailing the coping insanity. For instance, the Daily Pennsylvanian noted that at the University of Pennsylvania, a number of student organizations offered study breaks consisting of a Zumba class, “Chocolate and Chocolate Labs” events, and a video game stress reliever.

When The College Fix attempted to contact student organizers, they got no response. Go figure.

Remaining in Pennsylvania, Penn State University offers a “De-Stress Fest,” which includes origami, Wii gaming, “brain message music” and additional de-stressors, the university’s website notes.

Meanwhile, at the University of Illinois, students are being offered a program called “Reading Day.”

The Daily Illini reports, “In place of classes, the university hosts a variety of non-mandatory events aimed at helping students study and de-stress.”

And at the University of Michigan, de-stress organizers went full first-grader on everyone, offering Play-Doh and other such objects at an event meant to soothe the mind before finals, the university’s Facebook page said. What else was featured? Glitter bottles, dominoes and Legos.

Yep.

The Tab, at Temple University, reported that student groups brought in a zip line, a petting zoo, movies and food trucks so they would be at students’ “fingertips” ahead of final exams.

But wait – these are our next-generation leaders, right? What happens to people when they don’t experience certain amounts of stress and learn how to deal with it appropriately? They fold at the first sign of adversity. (RELATED: College Students Despise Obama’s Policies When They Think They’re Trump’s Policies)

Remember, too, that college curriculum and requirements for passage were also much tougher in years gone by, and yet those generations of kids were able to make it through their exams without alpacas to pet, Play-Doh, and, uh, glitter.

In fact, a recent study found that college students work harder at partying than they do at passing their courses.

“Students appear to be studying less in order to have more leisure time,” said Mindy Marks, assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Riverside, and Philip Babcock, assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, in their 2010 study.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

TheCollegeFix.com

CampusInsanity.com

RushLimbaugh.com