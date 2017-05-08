If you’re diabetic, you need to think about stockpiling INSULIN before the next collapse… here’s how to get it legally in your state

More than 28 million people in the United States have diabetes, and some 86 million are living with prediabetes which increases a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Though natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and tornados are nothing new — they have occurred since the beginning of time — they seem to be more common these days. Also, we live in uncertain times of political and economic upheaval and instability. In the climate of today’s culture, prepping has never been more important. Whether it’s the power of nature or people that will force you to go into survival mode, being prepared for such an event could mean the difference between life and death.

If you or a loved one is living with diabetes, preparing for an emergency disaster or disruption of our modern society is a bit more challenging than for most other people. Nonetheless, there are many things you can do to prepare for an out-of-control situation that may save your life one day.

For those living with type 2 diabetes, prepping for survival shouldn’t be too hard since many cases are diet and exercise related. Since people with type 2 diabetes still have the capacity to create insulin, most of them can easily survive without the need for medication. When you are buying organic survival food containers be sure to check the glycemic index of the foods you are storing.

For people with type 1 diabetes, things get a little bit more complicated during an emergency. Since these people are unable to make insulin and control their blood sugar levels through diet and exercise alone, having insulin and supplies such as syringes, a blood glucose meter, and test strips is essential to their survival at all times.

When the SHTF (S**t Hits The Fan), pharmacies will quickly run out of supplies, and the price for a single vial of insulin may go up dramatically. If you, or someone in your family, has type 1 diabetes, you need to prepare some specialized kits and stock up on insulin and syringes in addition to the standard survival supplies.

How to legally stock up on insulin

For most Americans stockpiling insulin can be tricky since most states require a prescription to purchase it. Furthermore, diabetic supplies are expensive, and insurance companies make it difficult to buy more than what’s needed for a short period of time.

Nonetheless, there are many ways to get your hands on this life-saving medication. According to The Survivalist Blog, the Walmart pharmacy is the place to be for safe and cheap insulin available over-the-counter with no prescription and no questions asked.

Though the price may vary between different states, in Michigan you can get a 10-milliliter vial of fast-acting Novolin R insulin for $28. Novolin R is reportedly identical to the Humulin R, which is around $150 per bottle. You can buy up to four vials at a time which will expire about two years from the purchase date.

As reported by The Survivalist Blog, Walmart sells three types of Novolin insulin, Novolin R, Novolin N, and Novolin 70/30. The latter is a combination of fast and slow acting insulin. Though they are available for around the same price, not all states allow over-the-counter insulin sales at Walmart. To be sure, you can check out this list of states that require a prescription for insulin and/or syringes or call your local Walmart for more information.

JDRF, a leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research, released a “Disaster Preparation Emergency Checklist” for people with diabetes. If you or a loved one has diabetes, prepping can help you stay safe and healthy.

Stay informed about the best prepping strategies at Survival.news.

Sources:

IsletsOfHope.com

TheSurvivalistBlog.net

Blog.SurvivalFrog.com

CDC.gov

JDRF.org

JDRF.orgPDF