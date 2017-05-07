The Left has turned “science” into lunacy, discrediting all science with the eventual goal of dominating the planet and enslaving the people

2044 A.D.: Once upon a time, there were science books. Lots and lots of science books, all containing information on just about anything you can imagine.

There were volumes on the health sciences. There were books about earth sciences, environmental science, and a plethora of studies – replicable, peer-reviewed and evidence-based – that provided knowledge on just about every topic and subject you could imagine.

In those days, you could access any discipline of knowledge you wanted – eventually via the Internet, via a local library, via college and university campuses. Science was everywhere, at your fingertips.

But something began to change. Around 70 years ago, a political movement – called Leftist Marxism – finally overtook all competing political ideologies, including the constitutionalism upon which the country was founded.

Leftist professors, scientists, politicians, academics and even entertainers all managed to essentially kill off legitimate, evidence-based scientific research, replacing it with ideology-based results that they passed off as “science,” but which was nothing more than propagandized academic nonsense.

This didn’t happen all at once, of course. It was gradual. It began as an “environmental movement” in the 1970s. Once-respected scientists, infected by a poisonous political ideology that rejected the traditions, norms and mores that build the United States into a global superpower, began to skew data about earth and the atmosphere to claim that humans – and Americans, in particular – were destroying the planet with advanced technology, industrial production, electric power generation and automobiles. (Related: Here’s How Trump Can Deal With The Paris Climate Accords The RIGHT Way.)

The creation of so much carbon dioxide was thought to be having a cooling effect on the planet, which these politically compromised scientists initially claimed would cause another Ice Age, like the five previous ice ages, which would result in destruction of our food supply, resulting in massive death and perhaps even human extinction.

But when it became obvious that the “coming Ice Age” narrative was not being widely accepted, the science community, steadily being taken over by Left-wing radicals, changed its direction. Instead of cooling, the earth was actually warming from something called “greenhouse gases” – the same gases that were allegedly causing the planet to get colder.

For the next few decades, now fully-compromised – save for a few remaining independent scientists who still conducted evidence-based research – Leftists in academia, the scientific community and in government pushed the narrative that a continued buildup of greenhouse gases due to increased industrialization of the planet (again, led by America) were going to cause temperatures to rise so high that all the glaciers and ice flows would melt, with the resultant global flooding consuming entire continents and billions of people.

Only, years and years went by, and each dire prediction failed to materialize. Planetary temperatures did not spike to destructive levels. The glaciers did not melt. The oceans did not rise. Continents did not disappear. Billions were not killed.

The Leftist scientific community changed tactics once again. Around the end of the 20th century, the term “climate change” became fashionable – because after all, the world’s climate is constantly in flux, so who could deny that it was “changing?”

Only the premise was the same: Climate change driven by industrialization of the planet led by the United States and “greedy, selfish Americans” who allegedly didn’t care about the world.

Around this time all manner of goofy, demonstrably false “science” data began to be published ostensibly “proving” that the global warming/climate change scientists were correct. It was being passed off as “settled science,” though clearly there was no conclusive evidence to suggest that humans were affecting the weather in any way, save for regional geoengineering.

Even official government agencies like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) actually began to fake temperature data in order to make it appear as though the claims about human-caused pollution was creating a planetary crisis.

There were experts and citizen scientists at the time who were working hard to expose the hoax, but they were too late: The Left had managed to permeate most governments, the vast majority of academic institutions and nearly all research facilities. They had established themselves as the authorities on the subject while managing to brainwash successive generations of young people into believing them and not what they saw with their own eyes.

By 2010, U.S. government agencies like the EPA and others began to churn out politically motivated anti-science data that refuted the fact-based research being done by champions of evidence-based science. And because they were government agencies, most believed them instead of the evidence-based scientists who were trying to sound the alarm bell and expose the charlatans for what they were: Anti-science quacks who were using their positions of power to manufacture environmental data that supported their policies of population control, deindustrialization and the destruction of the world’s only successful economic model, capitalism, upon which the United States was built.

Worse, the ideologue scientists even used fake data to put people behind bars, in a bid to protect their phony beliefs and positions of power.

The conflict between real science and fake science grew so bad that people were unsure what to believe. While they could see with their own eyes the truth of their surroundings, as citizens of civil society many were reluctant to challenge the powers that be, especially the evidence-based scientists, for fear of being ridiculed, mocked and shamed in public by government, academic and media shills for the establishment.

For a time – a dark time in the world of science – the Left’s lunacy passed for legitimate knowledge. Fact- and evidence-based researchers were effectively marginalized, their work and reputations impugned. And as a result, the world suffered mightily. (Related: Netflix begins SCIENCE PURGE to remove all genetics education from science videos in order to appease Left-wing “gender fluid” lunatics like Bill Nye.)

Led to believe that climate change was real, voters cast ballots for politicians who fashioned policies based on their radical ideological beliefs, not on sound data. Gender-based reality became whatever the Leftists said it was, despite otherwise undeniable physiological and physical traits and DNA. Truth became fiction, and fiction truth.

Eventually, the effort paid off, though it took nearly 80 years. As advanced nations fell one by one, their economies shattered, the will of their people all but destroyed, there rose an elite who used science and sociology and politics and academia for the sole purpose of remaining in power, not to advance civilization. The remaining genuine research being conducted was done in secret, by a few massive corporations that used the technology they would develop to perpetuate their own existence and pursue their own interests. Science wasn’t dead, per se, but it was tightly controlled and heavily regulated.

The global elite had succeeded in controlling – and impoverishing – the entire planet.

2017 A.D.: Today, we are halfway to that dreadful world. If people don’t wake up and start refusing to accept and believe what they see with their own eyes, and trust what and who they know to be truthful and honest, that world is what awaits us.

That will be our future.

It all depends on protecting fact- and evidence-based science from being further controlled by Left-wing ideologues who have long since given up real scientific research in pursuit of a political agenda that is at odds with freedom and liberty.

Follow the madness as it takes over our society at Libtards.news.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

