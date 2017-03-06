Is Obama trying to overthrow the Government?

It was odd for former President Barack Obama to stay in Washington, D.C., after his second term ended on January 20, despite his claim that he is only doing so because he doesn’t want to take his kids out of school when they are only a few years away from graduating. Certainly, Obama wasn’t the only president in history to have school-aged children still living at home when his term ended.

But it’s even more odd that Obama would have Valerie Jarrett, who was his closest advisor while he was in office, move in with him and the former first lady. And yet, that’s what has taken place.

You get the distinct impression that Obama’s not done with his political career, don’t you? You should – because he’s not.

In recent days, as reported by The National Sentinel, former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder told Politico that his one-time boss was ready to take on a new roll: Leading the Democratic opposition to President Donald J. Trump, clearly something that is unprecedented in the modern political era. (RELATED: We told you Obama wasn’t going away – and we were right.)

“It’s coming. He’s coming,” Holder said, speaking to reporters at a briefing for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which the former president asked Holder to chair last year. “And he’s ready to roll.”

No matter what role Obama takes in helping guide the group, Obama “will be a more visible part of the effort.”

Now, the UK’s Daily Mail is reporting exclusively, the addition of Jarrett in the new Obama digs just blocks from the White House constitutes the nucleus of the Obama resistance effort to Trump, as the former president seeks to undermine Trump and his administration in a bid to secure the very same Left-wing Marxist agenda that led to the loss of more than 1,000 Democratic elected office seats spanning Obama’s eight years in office.

Seems the former president – and the party he represents – hasn’t learned this lesson: Americans, by and large, reject your vision of bigger, more authoritarian and intrusive government.

Nevertheless, Obama acts as though he’s essentially forming a shadow government, complete with operatives in and out of government, and no doubt with the assistance of the always compliant Left-wing lapdog establishment media, which is replete not with journalists but with Democratic political activists posing as reporters and editors.

As the Daily Mail noted:

Barack Obama is turning his new home in the posh Kalorama section of the nation’s capital – just two miles away from the White House – into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against his successor, President Donald J. Trump.

Obama’s goal, according to a close family friend, is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.

And Obama is being aided in his political crusade by his longtime consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with the former president and Michelle Obama, long time best friends.

Why this isn’t front page, above-the-fold news in every major American newspaper in the country, as well as the lead and dominating story on cable news channels is disgusting. Had this been George W. Bush after his two terms in office, actively plotting the ousting of Obama from office, the nation’s first African-American president, the hue, cry and gnashing of teeth from Left-wing Democrats and their sycophants in the establishment media would have been deafening. (RELATED: Making Up News: Trump Fighting Against “Unnamed” Sources In Fake News Media Stories)

But Obama can get away with actively seeking to undermine and subvert a duly-elected president of the United States – and all from the safety of being immune from prosecution.

The narrative that will be introduced to justify this is that Obama, now the private citizen, was going to be content to just fade idly into the background now that he was no longer the most powerful man in the world – but after watching the Trump disaster, he could no longer just sit back and let the country go to hell.

So he had to step up and become the reluctant leader of “the opposition.”

Make no mistake about it: This is purposeful and it was planned.

Obama is trying to dethrone our legitimate president, and what’s more, he’s being helped by Deep State operatives in the federal bureaucracy, on Capitol Hill and in the fake news media.

“He is going to use his immense popularity with the half of the country that identifies as liberals and progressives,” an Obama family source told the paper. “Millions of Americans are energized and ready to take to the streets to oppose Trump, but they need to be organized and have their anger focused and directed.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

DailyMail.co.uk

NaturalNews.com

TheNationalSentinel.com