97% of people making regulatory decisions about vaccines either own stock in vax companies or are financially entangled

With the recent announcement of the World Mercury Project’s $100,000 vaccine challenge, public consciousness about corruption at the highest levels is mounting. As more people dig deeper into the issue at hand — which can basically be summed up as federal regulators failing to rely on science when approving childhood vaccines — it is becoming clear that the reason why our government isn’t protecting us against toxic vaccine ingredients like thimerosal (mercury) is because the vast majority of those making such decisions are financially connected to the vaccine industry.

In case you missed it, Robert Kennedy, Jr., President Trump’s appointed commissioner for a special safety panel on vaccine safety, announced that he, along with actor/director Robert De Niro, is willing to pay up $100,000 to any American journal or scientist who can locate even one credible scientific paper to show that mercury in vaccines is safe. Since the announcement was first made, nobody has come forward with any evidence, suggesting that approval for thimerosal came without a shred of scientific backing to show that the chemical would not harm children.

Kennedy and De Niro issued a joint letter as well, pointing out that relevant science on the matter is completely non-existent — which is why they launched the campaign in the first place. Say what you will about vaccines and their effectiveness, but there is no denying that a known neurotoxin being added to vaccines is simply unacceptable, especially when science proving its safety is nowhere to be found.

“It’s our hope that this challenge will elevate this important debate beyond name calling and prompt a genuine examination of the relevant science,” the letter outlines. “The American public is entitled to an honest, probing and vigorous discussion about this critical public health issue — a debate based on facts, not rooted in fear, or on blind faith in regulators and the pharmaceutical industry.”

HHS Inspector General Report says nearly all CDC committee members who decide on vaccines are compromised with conflicts of interest

In his book Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak, Kennedy explains how there is a revolving door between regulatory agencies like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the vaccine industry. Vaccine sales top $25 billion annually, and vaccine companies work directly with the CDC to get vaccines to market as quickly as possible, capitalizing on the agency’s perceived authority in driving millions of people to buy them. (RELATED: Watch CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson expose CDC deception.)

One such company that has been caught actively trying to thwart the regulatory process is Merck & Co., a large drug and vaccine company that is under investigation for actively deceiving regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the safety of the controversial MMR vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella. At least two whistleblowers have come forward to say that Merck created all sorts of fake studies designed to keep the dangerous MMR vaccine on the market.

The CDC is just as complicit, relying on fake science from money-hungry drug and vaccine companies to make approval decisions. Based on the amount of money flowing back and forth between the industry and the government, it is safe to say that the vast majority of those making regulatory decisions at the highest level are compromised. One report says at least 97 percent of those in the CDC are somehow financially connected to drug and vaccine companies.

“A 2009 HHS Inspector General’s report found that the CDC certified financial disclosure forms with at least one omission for 97% of committee members — and most forms had more than one type of omission,” Kennedy writes. “High stakes and the seamless marriage between Big Pharma and government agencies has spawned an opaque and crooked regulatory system.”

Sources for this article include:

EcoWatch.com

WorldMercuryProject.org

KUTV.com

RobertFKennedyJr.com