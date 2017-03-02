Man spends $50,000 on over 100 procedures to transform into a “genderless” ALIEN

(Partial article by Bianca London from Dailymail.co.uk)

  • Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has had over 110 procedures
  • He wants to transform into a ‘genderless’ extra-terrestrial
  • The make-up artists believes he’s neither male nor female 

A man has spent $50,000 (£40,000) on plastic surgery to become an alien – and could soon have his genitalia removed.

Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has had over 110 procedures to transform into a ‘genderless’ extra-terrestrial.

The make-up artists believes he’s neither male nor female and so his extreme look is a way of mirror how he feels inside.

Make-up artist Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has plans costing over $160,000 ((£130,000) to become a genderless alien. He has already spent $50,000 (£40,000) on plastic surgery to become an alien

When out in public he draws much attention, which he believes is down to some of his unusual standout features and dress sense

Read the full story (with more photos) at: Dailymail.co.uk

