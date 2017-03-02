Man spends $50,000 on over 100 procedures to transform into a ‘genderless’ ALIEN (and he plans to have his genitals, nipples and bellybutton removed next)
(Partial article by Bianca London from Dailymail.co.uk)
- Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has had over 110 procedures
- He wants to transform into a ‘genderless’ extra-terrestrial
- The make-up artists believes he’s neither male nor female
A man has spent $50,000 (£40,000) on plastic surgery to become an alien – and could soon have his genitalia removed.
Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has had over 110 procedures to transform into a ‘genderless’ extra-terrestrial.
The make-up artists believes he’s neither male nor female and so his extreme look is a way of mirror how he feels inside.
…