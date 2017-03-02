Man spends $50,000 on over 100 procedures to transform into a ‘genderless’ ALIEN (and he plans to have his genitals, nipples and bellybutton removed next)

(Partial article by Bianca London from Dailymail.co.uk)

Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has had over 110 procedures

He wants to transform into a ‘genderless’ extra-terrestrial

The make-up artists believes he’s neither male nor female

A man has spent $50,000 (£40,000) on plastic surgery to become an alien – and could soon have his genitalia removed.

Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has had over 110 procedures to transform into a ‘genderless’ extra-terrestrial.

The make-up artists believes he’s neither male nor female and so his extreme look is a way of mirror how he feels inside.

Make-up artist Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has plans costing over $160,000 ((£130,000) to become a genderless alien. He has already spent $50,000 (£40,000) on plastic surgery to become an alien

…