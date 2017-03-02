Caught on camera: U.S. journalists visit the migrant suburb in Sweden Trump warned about, followed by men in masks

Chicago journalists sent to report on a Swedish ‘no-go zone’ after Trump’s allegations that the country is dangerous are ‘given a police escort and told to leave for their own safety’ as they attract masked thugs while filming in broad daylight

(Article by Kelly Mclaughlin from Dailymail.co.uk)

Tim Pool and Emily Molli were in Rinkeby, Sweden, when they were told to leave

Pool said that police told him that they were followed by people wearing masks who apparently objected to them filming on Wednesday

Police, however, disputed Pool’s claims that police escorted them out of the area

Pool has been traveling around Sweden on a trip funded by Paul Joseph Watson, a writer for right-wing website Infowars

Watson promised to pay for a trip to Sweden for any journalist who claimed it was safe following claims that its perceived migrant problems were overblown

Riots broke out in Rinkeby, a Stockholm suburb, after President Donald Trump warned of migrant problems in Sweden last month

An American journalist documented the moment he claims he was given a police escort to leave a predominantly migrant suburb of Stockholm after he and his camerawoman were followed by masked men.

Tim Pool and his colleague Emily Molli were in the ‘no-go zone’ of Rinkeby, Sweden, when police told them to leave after they began to be followed by people who apparently objected to them filming on Wednesday.

Police, however, have disputed Pool’s claims that police escorted them out of the area, saying they were unable to find specific reports filed about the incident in their system.

Pool has been traveling around Sweden on a trip funded by Paul Joseph Watson, a writer for right-wing website Infowars who promised to pay for a trip to the country for any journalist who claimed it was safe following claims that Sweden’s perceived migrant problems were overblown.

