Urgent warning: Swedish authorities are covering up a massive crime wave among migrants

Like most countries that embrace massive authoritative regimes, Sweden does not recognize the right of its people to speak freely without legal consequences. But that didn’t stop senior detective Peter Springare from stepping forward and telling the public what he felt they needed to know – that the Swedish authorities have been involved in a massive cover-up of rampant crime and violence.

Springare’s claims were confirmed by another officer, leaving us with little doubt that the bombshell report was distorted or fabricated in any way. According to Springare, the crime wave is primarily among African and Middle Eastern migrants, leaving law enforcement struggling to restore order. As if things couldn’t get any worse, a massive riot broke out last week after an arrest was made in Rinkeby, which is an area heavily populated by immigrants just outside of Stockholm. This city is no stranger to violent riots either, which have occurred frequently in Rinkeby in recent years.

Ironically, the Swedish government viciously condemned President Trump for making what now appear to be accurate remarks regarding violence in Sweden just weeks ago. Earlier in February, Trump said, “You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers and they’re having problems like they never thought possible.” (RELATED: Donald Trump was right about Sweden’s crime wave). In response to his comments, the Swedish authorities denounced President Trump, and some media outlets even went as far as accusing

Peter Springare described the chaos that he observed going on around him. “Here we go, this is what I’ve handled from Monday-Friday this week,” he wrote. “Rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape, extortion, blackmail, assault, violence against police, threats to police, drug crime, drugs, crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and ill-treatment.” Springare went on to say that it was impossible to identify the exact country of origin for about half of the suspects because they didn’t have any valid papers, which “usually means that they’re lying about their nationality and identity.” (RELATED: Read about how migrants have turned Sweden’s suburbs into war zones).

Everything that Springare describes seems to be a complete contradiction to the information – or disinformation – that the Swedish politicians have been promoting. For example, multiple media outlets in both Sweden and the United States have used statistics by the government to make it seem as though crime rates have remained flat over the past few years. Springare denies these claims and says that the crime rates are rising, and rising fast.

