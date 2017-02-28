Twisted: The U.K. bans naming streets after politicians – just in case they’re eventually exposed as pedophiles

Just last week, Breitbart contributor Milo Yiannopoulos came under fire after a video surfaced that allegedly showed him condoning pedophilia. Yiannopoulos referred to consent as an “arbitrary and oppressive idea,” and went on to say “In the gay world, some of the most important, enriching, and incredibly life affirming, shaping relationships between younger boys and older men, they can be hugely positive experiences for those young boys.”

In the midst of the public outrage (though to be fair, many fans still defended him), the Conservative Political Action Conference withdrew their invitation to have Milo be the convention’s keynote speaker. Additionally, the publishing company Simon and Schuster cancelled a $250,000 book deal with Mr. Yiannopoulos, and in the end, he was forced to resign from Breitbart News.

But the United States isn’t the only country that has seen the issue of pedophilia rise to the national stage. In the United Kingdom, pedophilia has become such a serious issue among the elites that the government demanded that public facilities, landmarks, walkways, and streets no longer be named after local heroes or officials.

The official order originated from Geoplace, which is an organization that oversees the national address used by emergency services and councils. In a statement, Geoplace explained “It avoids the possible occurrence of future information coming to light that may then taint that specific road name based on an individual and give rise to costly street rename procedures.” In other words, the United Kingdom is taking precautionary measures – instead of naming streets and public facilities after elites who may go on to become pedophiles, they have decided to just not name these localities after elites at all.

As the Local Government Association (LGA) notes, the primary concern is over money. “There can be significant cost and practical difficulties associated with changing street names should that be necessary in future years,” a LGA spokesman told The Independent.

While this may seem a bit extreme on the surface, it’s actually a legitimate answer to a relatively serious national issue. As a matter of fact, the British elites have had a reoccurring problem with pedophilia for decades now. Sir Edward Heath, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has been accused by law enforcement of being a pedophile, to give just one example.

Over 30 people have come forward claiming that they were sexually abused or harassed by the former Prime Minister. According to the Daily Mail, all of the victims who spoke out all had similar stories of encounters with Prime Minister Heath, yet none of them knew each other or were connected in any way. The police chief, who himself accused Heath of being a pedophile, said that the victims’ stories were “120 percent genuine.”

The investigations into Prime Minister Heath began last year when the alleged victims began to come forward and speak out. The nephew of DJ Jimmy Savile, for instance, claims that his friend was sexually abused by Heath at parties over 35 years ago in the 1970s. The friend was just 14 years old at the time.

While the United Kingdom’s new rules may indeed save the nation money, it really doesn’t do anything to deal with the problem at its core. Pedophilia is something that should be discouraged in all situations, regardless of whether or not it is a financial burden on the people or the country as a whole.

Given the lunacy of the Democratic party in America today, it might not be a stretch to consider that, some day, they may transition from fighting for gays and transgender rights, to fighting for the rights of pedophiles. It’s sick, but then again, so is the idea of a 65 year old male in a dress taking his clothes off in a girls locker room; something that we’re now told we have to be “tolerant” of. Only time will tell.

