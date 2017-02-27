Why the truth is VILIFIED in our twisted society – stunning video

Image: Why the truth is VILIFIED in our twisted society – stunning video

“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”- George Orwell

We live in a time of great deceit, where those who dare to utter the most important truths are subject to the most extreme vilification of all.

A little more than a month ago, I released a mini-documentary that details this very important phenomenon observed across our modern society. (That video is shown below.)

As you watch it, remember that societies which celebrate truth are societies which are moving forward, while societies that punish truth are actually devolving and regressing. The overarching pattern found in today’s society is that those who speak the truth are punished and destroyed, while those who lie and deceive are celebrated and empowered.

As I state in the documentary video:

“You can actually start to gauge how important someone is to human knowledge by looking at how aggressively they are vilified. If someone is contributing really nothing to humankind and the expansion of knowledge and the raising of awareness and consciousness, they are completely ignored by the status quo. If they are destroying human knowledge, and destroying the culture, and destroying ethics and morality, they will be celebrated… But if you are someone who deliberately wants to help awaken humanity or move human progress forward, or expand knowledge, awareness… expand scientific understanding or ask new questions of science to move science forward, you will be attacked, you will be defamed, you will be destroyed, you will be de-funded.”

Watch the full video here and share widely:

 

 

 

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

