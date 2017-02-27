Clinton crony John Podesta joins the Washington Post as a columnist

The discredited establishment media just keeps doubling down on all the reasons why fewer and fewer Americans trust these purveyors of fake news and alternate reality.

Take the Washington Post, for instance. First out of the gate with a wildly fabricated narrative that Russia helped Donald Trump steal the election from Hillary Clinton – one of the worst, most corrupt presidential candidates in a century – the paper has now given a platform to the very man who probably did more than she did (and much more than the Russians ever did) to destroy her candidacy: John Podesta. (RELATED: Russian hack narrative revealed to be elaborate media hoax… email leaks actually came from Bernie Sanders insider)

Yes, the Post has made Podesta a weekly contributing columnist, Politico reported, which is likely to be nothing more than another Trump hatefest coming from that wretchedly dishonest rag every day:

Podesta, who also served as chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and a counselor to President Barack Obama, has recently written two op-eds for the Post.

The first, published in December, was about the the FBI’s investigation into Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The second, published last week, was about President Donald Trump’s penchant for dismissing all criticism of himself as “fake news.”

You remember Podesta, right? His hacked emails were the subject of so much controversy during much of 2016, having been released, trickle-style, by Wikileaks. What are some the things we learned about Podesta and America’s largest hate group, the Democratic Party, from those emails? Here are just a few from a much larger list of things:

— Jose Fernandez, as assistant secretary of state for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs, told the establishment media he acted independently when he approved a horrendous deal giving Russia 20 percent of all strategic American uranium reserves. But did he? He was later found to be active in Clinton’s presidential campaign and became a board member of the Center for American Progress, which is chaired by Podesta.

— Clinton and her lackeys in the media trashed Trump for his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but she praised him as recently as 2014, calling him “engaging and a “very interesting conversationalist” with whom the U.S. should “build a more positive relationship.” Major hypocrite alert.

— And Russia hacked the DNC and Clinton campaign emails, did it? Then how come there were trust issues within the campaign about leakers?

— There was so much collusion between Podesta, the Clinton campaign and the corrupt establishment media, it should make anything he would write in a column suspect. Washington correspondent for CNBC and The New York Times, John Harwood, sent Podesta his private approval of Clinton’s appearances like he was a member of her team. Times columnist Nicolas Kristof sent his questions to Podesta’s team ahead of an interview with Bill Clinton. Another Washington reporter gave Clinton veto power over quotes he can and can’t use. Still, another praised by her campaign as someone who has “never disappointed” in making sure stories favorable to the campaign get “teed up” for public consumption. (RELATED: 10 percent of Hillary’s emails should have been classified, but she routed them through her own private “home brew” email server)

— In all, at least 65 establishment media hacks were meeting and coordinating with Podesta and the Clinton campaign.

— Regarding Trump’s travel ban on Syria and six other terrorist-infested countries, Clinton told an audience in 2013 at a lunch for the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago Vanguard that the steady stream of Syrians into Jordan was putting that country’s security at risk. “And particularly with Syria which has everyone quite worried, Jordan because it’s on their border and they have hundreds of thousands of refugees and they can’t possibly vet all those refugees so they don’t know if, you know, jihadists are coming in along with legitimate refugees,” she said.

And now the Post has hired Podesta to be a “voice” of political expertise. Why am I not surprised?

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

