The HARM of Google censorship: The day you (or a loved one) are diagnosed with cancer, you will desperately wish Google hadn’t censored Natural News

Image: The HARM of Google censorship: The day you (or a loved one) are diagnosed with cancer, you will desperately wish Google hadn’t censored Natural News

Outrage against Google continues to explode across the ‘net, and people everywhere are shocked to learn how incredibly evil Google has become. Over 51,000 people have already signed this White House petition that asks President Trump to intervene and halt Google’s blatant censorship of one of the world’s most beloved resources on natural health, disease prevention and free thinking.

According to the National Cancer Institute, over 1.6 million Americans are diagnosed with cancer each year, and almost 600,000 will die from the disease.

But expenditures on cancer — nearly $156 billion a year by the year 2020 — prove that cancer is big business, and it generates huge revenues for the same pharmaceutical drug cartels that largely fund Google’s Adwords platform. In 1997, the FDA legalized direct-to-consumer drug advertising — something that’s banned almost everywhere else in the world — and that allowed both Google and the mainstream media to be dominated by the financial influence of the pharmaceutical industry.

That likely explains why, over the last two decades, Google has increasingly penalized and even banned the promotion of natural medicine remedies that compete with Big Pharma’s lucrative drug profits. Day by day, Google has deliberately sought to disconnect humanity from natural health solutions that prevent disease while tweaking its search algorithm to favor “official” medicine sources that are all tied into Big Pharma’s lucrative drug monopolies.

In effect, Google has become not only an extension of the surveillance state but also an extension of the Pharma State. That’s why the blacklisting of Natural News makes so much sense to an evil corporation: We are one of the most powerful voices that teaches people how to avoid cancer through simple, low-cost nutritional strategies rooted in common sense. (Yes, cancer is avoidable in nearly all cases, even if you have “cancer genes.”)

Google may be raking in billions of dollars in profits off the pharma cartels, but even Google’s own employees are “losing” the war against cancer by being kept in dark on cancer prevention and cancer reversal strategies that are censored by Google. That’s why I’ve recorded this special message to Google employees, explaining that on the day they (or a loved one) are diagnosed with cancer, they will wish Google hadn’t censored Natural News.

Sign the White House petition and share widely. It’s time that We the People halted Google’s outrageous censorship of websites that provide lifesaving knowledge to humanity.

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com), an environmental scientist, publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science to current events. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box