By blacklisting Natural News articles on holistic health and cancer prevention, Google proves it is a DANGER to all humanity

“Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” – George Orwell

Google advertising is funded to a large extent by direct-to-consumer (DTC) drug advertising, making its recent blacklisting of the entire Natural News website not all that surprising to those who understand corruption.

Over the last few years, Google has intensified its bans on advertising of natural medicine, herbal remedies and nutritional therapies, thereby blockading providers of such products in a way that strengthens pharmaceutical monopolies. Now, with its censorship of Natural News, Google has moved into a new phase of blacklisting massive collections of human knowledge on holistic health and disease prevention, giving the pharmaceutical drug cartels yet another victory in their quest to suppress alternative medicine.

The human cost of this move, of course, will be higher rates of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, kidney disorders, osteoporosis and much more. Denied access to knowledge on holistic health and disease prevention, many more people will sooner or later become victims of the pharmaceutical drug cartels or the criminally-run cancer industry that preys upon human suffering and disease.

Google: You are not allowed to know your options when it comes to health and medicine

In its outrageous censorship of the entire NaturalNews.com domain, Google has decided that you are not even allowed to know your options. By tweaking its search algorithm over the last few years, Google has also steadily penalized holistic health websites, making sure their rightful search results positions are replaced by “official” medical information that’s almost always tied to the pharmaceutical drug cartels, which dominate medical schools, government agencies and the funding of the media.

The conclusion is inescapable: Google is a tyrannical, monopoly enforcer of Big Pharma domination over public debate. Online content which does not promote pharmaceuticals, toxic vaccine ingredients (such as mercury) and chemotherapy is systematically penalized or blacklisted altogether, as is now irrefutably demonstrated with the unjustified blacklisting of NaturalNews.com. Meanwhile, sites that promote healthy living, organic food, nutritional therapies and disease prevention are buried in health symptom search results, nearly to the point of irrelevancy.

This is just one of the many reasons why Google has become a clear and present danger to humanity. Instead of serving as a tool of discovery for public debate where people might hear the holistic side of the debate, Google has crushed that debate by silencing the side that doesn’t pay it the most money. In essence, Google has sold out to the pharmaceutical interests and has exploited its monopoly power to make sure Big Pharma continues to be the only real “choice” when people are searching for solutions to their health symptoms.

When Google applies the same evil thinking to robotics, the result may be a “Rise of the Machines” war against humanity

The Brave New World is upon is, and it’s run by corrupt technocrats pushing poison for profit. This seems to surprise no one, since people have long had a feeling that Google was up to no good… they just couldn’t put their finger on it.

Now, Google is working on its “Rise of the Machines” project to build battlefield robots designed to eliminate human enemies. (You didn’t think all their robots were dreamed up just to work in factories, did you?)

Knowing that Google will sell out humanity for corporate interests, do you really think Google has the ethical pedigree to say “no” when the military wants them to build an army of robot soldiers? They’ll take the contract with a smile, and they’ll build the robot army that will one day be turned against the People. Review every scene from the original Terminator movie if you want a preview of what Google has in mind… steel-tracked war machines rambling over stacks of crushed human skulls is just the beginning.

The same nefarious corporate monstrosity that is right now trying to turn you into a pill-popping profit center for the drug cartels will also gladly engage in human depopulation activities using its advanced robotics technology, you see. As the factory jobs and agricultural jobs are replaced by human robots, the powers that be will see that they have no use for human labor anymore. With a simple command, Google will unleash its army of Terminator soldiers to execute the “undesirables” — which, if this were to happen today, would no doubt include all those who support President Trump.

Don’t think it could happen? Your grandparents never thought you would be living in a world where 75% of the adult population is swallowing expensive chemical medications on a daily basis, either. And now, with Google already proving it will destroy human knowledge that saves lives by banning Natural News, it’s only a small step to directly destroying human lives with robots in the near future.

Seriously, do you really think Google cares about humanity? No, it is an evil, dangerous, monstrous enemy of humanity that only cares about its own selfish power and greed.

Let us hope President Trump can find a way to investigate Google for anti-trust violations and halt its blatant and dangerous censorship of holistic health solutions.

I’ve elaborated on this in more detail in the following podcast called “A message to Google employees: When you get cancer one day, you’ll wish Google hadn’t censored Natural News.”

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com), an environmental scientist, publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science to current events. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box