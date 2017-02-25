By blacklisting Natural News articles on holistic health and cancer prevention, Google proves it is a DANGER to all humanity

“Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” – George Orwell

Google advertising is funded to a large extent by direct-to-consumer (DTC) drug advertising, making its recent blacklisting of the entire Natural News website not all that surprising to those who understand corruption.

Over the last few years, Google has intensified its bans on advertising of natural medicine, herbal remedies and nutritional therapies, thereby blockading providers of such products in a way that strengthens pharmaceutical monopolies. Now, with its censorship of Natural News, Google has moved into a new phase of blacklisting massive collections of human knowledge on holistic health and disease prevention, giving the pharmaceutical drug cartels yet another victory in their quest to suppress alternative medicine.

The human cost of this move, of course, will be higher rates of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, kidney disorders, osteoporosis and much more. Denied access to knowledge on holistic health and disease prevention, many more people will sooner or later become victims of the pharmaceutical drug cartels or the criminally-run cancer industry that preys upon human suffering and disease.

Google: You are not allowed to know your options when it comes to health and medicine

In its outrageous censorship of the entire NaturalNews.com domain, Google has decided that you are not even allowed to know your options. By tweaking its search algorithm over the last few years, Google has also steadily penalized holistic health websites, making sure their rightful search results positions are replaced by “official” medical information that’s almost always tied to the pharmaceutical drug cartels, which dominate medical schools, government agencies and the funding of the media.

The conclusion is inescapable: Google is a tyrannical, monopoly enforcer of Big Pharma domination over public debate. Online content which does not promote pharmaceuticals, toxic vaccine ingredients (such as mercury) and chemotherapy is systematically penalized or blacklisted altogether, as is now irrefutably demonstrated with the unjustified blacklisting of NaturalNews.com. Meanwhile, sites that promote healthy living, organic food, nutritional therapies and disease prevention are buried in health symptom search results, nearly to the point of irrelevancy.

This is just one of the many reasons why Google has become a clear and present danger to humanity. Instead of serving as a tool of discovery for public debate where people might hear the holistic side of the debate, Google has crushed that debate by silencing the side that doesn’t pay it the most money. In essence, Google has sold out to the pharmaceutical interests and has exploited its monopoly power to make sure Big Pharma continues to be the only real “choice” when people are searching for solutions to their health symptoms.

When Google applies the same evil thinking to robotics, the result may be a “Rise of the Machines” war against humanity

The Brave New World is upon is, and it’s run by corrupt technocrats pushing poison for profit. This seems to surprise no one, since people have long had a feeling that Google was up to no good… they just couldn’t put their finger on it.

Now, Google is working on its “Rise of the Machines” project to build battlefield robots designed to eliminate human enemies. (You didn’t think all their robots were dreamed up just to work in factories, did you?)

Knowing that Google will sell out humanity for corporate interests, do you really think Google has the ethical pedigree to say “no” when the military wants them to build an army of robot soldiers? They’ll take the contract with a smile, and they’ll build the robot army that will one day be turned against the People. Review every scene from the original Terminator movie if you want a preview of what Google has in mind… steel-tracked war machines rambling over stacks of crushed human skulls is just the beginning.

The same nefarious corporate monstrosity that is right now trying to turn you into a pill-popping profit center for the drug cartels will also gladly engage in human depopulation activities using its advanced robotics technology, you see. As the factory jobs and agricultural jobs are replaced by human robots, the powers that be will see that they have no use for human labor anymore. With a simple command, Google will unleash its army of Terminator soldiers to execute the “undesirables” — which, if this were to happen today, would no doubt include all those who support President Trump.

Don’t think it could happen? Your grandparents never thought you would be living in a world where 75% of the adult population is swallowing expensive chemical medications on a daily basis, either. And now, with Google already proving it will destroy human knowledge that saves lives by banning Natural News, it’s only a small step to directly destroying human lives with robots in the near future.

Seriously, do you really think Google cares about humanity? No, it is an evil, dangerous, monstrous enemy of humanity that only cares about its own selfish power and greed.

Let us hope President Trump can find a way to investigate Google for anti-trust violations and halt its blatant and dangerous censorship of holistic health solutions.

I’ve elaborated on this in more detail in the following podcast called “A message to Google employees: When you get cancer one day, you’ll wish Google hadn’t censored Natural News.”