Social justice warriors demand ‘segregated spaces’ at University of Michigan

Somewhere along the line College students began rationalizing that being inclusive means discriminating against white people.

Case in point, Students4Justice a (you guessed it) Social Justice Warriors group on the University of Michigan campus, is demanding that campus officials provide “a permanent, designated space on central campus for Black students and students of color to organize and do social justice work.”

The demand for a segregated space comes on the heels of the University building a $10 million “Multicultural Center” in the center of campus, which further proves that these people are never satisfied. In their demands, Students4Justice say the new student center is not enough “because we want a space solely dedicated to community organizing and social justice work specifically for people of color.”

Rick Fitzgerald, a campus spokesperson, told The College Fix that at “this point, our colleagues in Student Life have been working with the Students4Justice leaders to better understand their concerns. This is our normal process.” This is part of the problem. Schools need to stop negotiating with these emotional terrorists and concentrate on shaping these students into contributing members of society. (RELATED: Get all the news Google is trying to hide from you at Censored.news)

Their list of demands also calls for more support for so-called “marginalized” students when oppressive attacks occur, an increase of tenured faculty of Black and Arab decent affirmative action style, and they want more financial aid for those of lower socioeconomic status.

Common sense would dictate that the idea of excluding a race of people is the opposite of inclusion. Students should have the right to form groups of those they consider their peers, which is why most campuses have Black Student Unions, Foreign Student Unions, Political Clubs, Fraternities, Sororities, etc. But when you start insisting schools, especially those supported by taxpayer dollars, fund the demands of groups that blatantly discriminate students based on race that is where we have a problem.

Students4Justice appears to follow the narrative we’ve repeatedly been hearing from college campuses around the country. Recently UCLA went as far as to establish Dorms only accessible to Black students. Those who fight for self-segregation claim that the spaces for marginalized students allow them to safely share their experiences with students of similar backgrounds, and helps ease racial tension on Campus. But isn’t meeting people from all different backgrounds with which to help you grow into a more well-rounded person part of the reason these students choose to leave home and go to college in the first place? Not to mention if black students are that triggered and live in fear of being marginalized there are hundreds of Historically Black Colleges they could attend and avoid the self-imposed emotional distress.

Self-segregation only does more harm than good, not just to the community but also to the individual. Harvard social psychologist Jim Sidanius found that membership in ethnically-oriented student groups heightened sentiments of victimization and hostility toward inter-group relationships.

These movements and demands are what cause racial tension and are doing nothing more than training these students to incite color wars when they don’t get what they want. This idea that it’s not racist if the attack is against white people needs to stop because I promise you that white people won’t stay silent much longer.

