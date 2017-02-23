White House petition launched to end Google’s outrageous and malicious censorship of independent journalism

As part of our epic battle against Google’s outrageous censorship of the entire NaturalNews.com website, we’ve launched a White House petition.

Sign it at this link and share with everyone.

Use the hashtag #SaveNaturalNews in your tweets to help spread the message.

With this petition, we hope to alert President Trump to the extremely disturbing truth that Google is deliberately and maliciously censoring pro-Trump independent journalism websites in order to silence them.

NaturalNews.com, InfoWars.com and thousands of other websites have been targeted for suppression, demonetization or delisting of content by Google and its video site Youtube.com.

Over 140,000 pages have been “memory holed” from NaturalNews.com, one of the internet’s largest websites that teaches Americans how to prevent disease, improve cognitive function and stay off dangerous pharmaceuticals. This, of course, makes Natural News a direct threat to the profits of the corrupt pharmaceutical industry, which provides nearly 70% of the revenue to the fake news media (CNN, NYT, WashPo, etc.).

NaturalNews.com serves millions of readers every month with valuable, sourced and honest content from a truly independent publisher that isn’t controlled by corrupt corporations or government. In fact, independent publishers like Natural News represent the only remaining “free press” in America. (The corporate-run media is nothing but public relations for statism.)

This is why censoring the entire Natural News website from Google search results is an assault on human knowledge and a blatant example of politically motivated censorship by Google, which controls two-thirds of the search market, making it a virtual monopoly over what people see, read and share.

With the deliberate and malicious censoring of Natural News, Google is now demonstrating it is a DANGEROUS MONOPOLY that’s now using monopoly power to silence opinions and information it doesn’t like. This is an extremely dangerous precedent and, if not halted, would allow Google to determine the outcome of every future election by simply censoring targeted websites from its search results.

It’s time to break apart that monopoly, investigate Google for anti-trust violations, and restore the independent media to its rightful place in the public debate on important topics that matter to life, liberty and our shared future.

Sign the White House petition here.

Share this story everywhere.