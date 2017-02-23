Breaking: Mike Adams and Alex Jones Taken Down by Google / CIA Prior to Big Event: Trump Needs to Beware

Late last night, I recorded an emergency interview with Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show. In that 45-minute interview, I revealed why I think the Google / CIA “take down” of InfoWars and Natural News is a prelude to a massive event being planned to take out President Trump.

This morning, Hodges posted the following story at this original link on his website: (I have added one clarification note, but the rest is all original from Dave Hodges)

The censorship of the Independent Media has begun in earnest by Jeff Bezos and Google.

On my last radio show (2/19), Mike Adams revealed that he was contacted and was told “We will pay you $50,000 to provide us with damaging information against Alex Jones. If you do not help us, we will destroy you”.

In the PM on February 22, 2017, Mike Adams reached out to me and informed me that Google’s search engines have removed all 140,000 pages of content from Natural News (www.naturalnews.com). If the reader puts Natural News in the Google search engine, it comes back as Natural.News. This is Mike’s back up site which is a shell of his original site.

Given the time proximity between the attempt to blackmail Mike Adams and Google’s takedown of one of one of the biggest websites in the Independent Media, it is too suspicious to be considered to be a mere coincidence. It is clear from just the circumstantial evidence, that entities representing Google tried to blackmail Mike Adams into providing damning information about Alex Jones and then when Mike did not respond, they took him down.

In the same time frame, Alex Jones lost $3 million in Google advertising revenue which serves to validate the Mike Adams’ claim that he was indeed blackmailed in an attempt to destroy Alex Jones. [Note from Adams: This was an AdRoll decision against InfoWars, and AdRoll is closely associated with Google.]

Please notice that I have chosen my words very carefully! I am not saying that Google, itself, or Bezos, himself, are DIRECTLY responsible for these actions against Jones and Adams, beyond the censorship. I said entities representing Google interests are responsible for what will follow this round of censorship. Now, this does not take Bezos off the hook as the buck stops with him. I know, you are saying Dave, get to the point.

I recently published information that showed that Google’s owner and now the owner of the Washington (com) Post had entered into a $600 million dollar deal with the CIA and indirectly with 16 other intelligence agencies. In my opinion, and in the opinion of my sources who have done business at this level, Mike Adams and Alex Jones are both victims of a CIA hit orchestrated in conjunction with Deep State and in this instance, that would be the Washington (com) Post.

Why Would the CIA and the Washington Post Target Adams and Jones?

Many will think, for example, that Adams was targeted because of his fine work in exposing the dangers associated with vaccines which is big business for many of the elite (eg Bill Gates). However, Mike has been exposing this information for years without suffering these kinds of illegal intimidation and anti-trust actions by Google. What do Alex and Mike have in common that would cause these people to act with such reckless abandon? The answer can be summed up in one word, Pizzagate.

One must consider the fact that both Alex Jones and Mike Adams have been among the leaders in exposing Pizzagate and linking this heinous criminal enterprise with very prominent people. Names are beginning to be named and no doubt, Mike Adams and Alex Jones would be among the first to strike blows in this arena by naming prominent politicians. We fully know that we are days and weeks away from these revelations. The Common Sense Show is beginning to receive names of the participants.

What has happened to Mike and Alex is damage control, a killing of the messenger. The criminal left is desperate. There is no false flag that these animals will not engage in.

Another Related Motive

In my recent interview with Mike (2/23), he suggested that this is also a silencing of the Independent Media prior to a very big event. This will likely be an event that the Deep State cannot allow any opposition to if they are to hoodwink the public.

Please keep in mind that the Trump/Session forces are closing in on Pizzagate organizers and participants. The left is desperate. Trump cannot be allowed to continue with this investigation. The only way to stop this bulldog of justice is to do to him what was done to JFK. Mike Adams, myself and my best source believe that an assassination attempt is coming. The Independent Media cannot be allowed to be questioning the “official narratives”. In 1963, when JFK was murdered, there was no Independent Media around to question the official lies coming out of the Warren Commission. In 2017, the Deep State cannot allow any form of Independent Media to ask any questions and cast doubt upon the lies that will be fed to the American people because, as we can anticipate, Trump’s assassin will be the old familiar theme of a lone nut who has a diary stating what he was going to do and of course, just like Lee Harvey Oswald, he will be murdered, himself, to obscure the true nature of the false flag event.

Conclusion

The recent actions by the CIA and Google serve to inhibit any Pizzagate prosecution at the highest levels of corporate and political power. To ensure the investigations stop, the Trump administration must be neutered and the best way to do that would be to cut the head off of the snake and that means to assassinate Donald Trump. This is their only play. Protests, riots and incessant media lies have not derailed the Trump machine. We are witnessing the absolute desperation of the Deep State and Mike Adams and Alex Jones are caught up in the continued concealment of heinous crimes of prominent people protected by the Deep State.

No doubt that more Google takedowns are coming. The answer for this is for the general public to all open a website. It can be done for free. You do not have to write anything or possess any technical skills. Simply republish and credit the Independent Media Sources on your site. In this manner, Google’s censorship of the truth will not be effective.

America, the time to act is NOW!

Please make this interview with Mike Adams go viral.