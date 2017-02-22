ICE to hire 10,000 immigration officers as border security becomes a priority

The Trump administration is getting right to work on one of the president’s signature campaign issues, border security, as evidenced by the announcement this week that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, plans to hire an additional 10,000 officers.

As reported by Breitbart, the hiring was authorized by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John F. Kelly, and while some have questioned whether the decision violates President Donald J. Trump’s executive action in ordering a hiring freeze of federal employees, the directive exempts Cabinet secretaries who authorize the hiring in support of national security and public safety priorities.

The hiring will further Trump’s oft-stated goal of strengthening border security and removing criminal aliens inside the U.S. Breitbart noted further:

Secretary Kelly ordered the director of ICE to immediately begin the process of hiring 10,000 to effectively enforce the immigration laws in the interior regions of the U.S., according to a DHS memo obtained by Breitbart Texas. In addition, Kelly authorized the agency to hire additional operational and mission support staff, along with legal staff.

Also, the hiring actually fulfills the requirements of a second presidential action, an executive order Trump signed Jan. 25 requiring the enhancement of public safety in the interior of the country. (RELATED: Trump moving on immigration pledges as he keeps campaign promise to simply enforce the law)

Earlier in February, ICE agents and other federal law enforcement targeted criminal aliens in an operation that netted some 600 people in 11 states. But that operation also created a wave of fake news in the discredited ‘mainstream’ media, as well as angry tweets and other postings on social media that triggered fears among the U.S. immigrant population that were completely unwarranted because they were not targeted by the raids.

“I believe ICE is out in public arresting people in order to retaliate against our community for standing up for our values against people like Abbott and Trump,” Austin City Councilman Casar posted on Facebook. “Trump and his allies will do everything they can to divide Americans, invoke fear in vulnerable neighborhoods, and demonize an entire community of people.”

Yes, of course, Councilman – enforcing the law is now, in the age of Trump, fear-mongering and racist. Which laws, pray tell, should be enforced, Councilman? Which should be ignored?

Here are a couple more questions for idiots like Cesar: At what point you begin holding illegal aliens responsible for violating U.S. laws that have been on the books for decades? And why aren’t you complaining to Democrats and former President Obama, who held Congress and the White House for two years (2008-2010) but did nothing to change our immigration laws into something more to your liking?

That Obama and other past presidents have simply chosen to ignore immigration laws is no longer acceptable to the bulk of the American people and to the president they elected. He told you all during the campaign he wouldn’t stand for illegal immigration and the lawlessness surrounding it and he’s staying true to his word.

He’s doing what he pledged to do and what most Americans want him to do. (RELATED: No, Trump Would NOT Be The First President To Call Up The National Guard For Immigration Enforcement)

That’s not hate or fear-mongering, that’s law enforcement, period. The hate and fearmongering are, as usual, coming from Left-wing schmucks like this Austin city councilman and his supporters.

Enough, already. Americans by the tens of millions are sick and tired of this kind of identity politics, where people attempt to get elected to office or stay in office through lies, division, stoking fears and spreading hate. Fo once it would be grand to hear a Left-wing Democrat argue an issue on its alleged merits – without calling someone names or labeling them this or that.

Trump and his supporters have the law on our side, as well as public safety and national security when it comes to enforcement of immigration laws: What does the Left have, besides idiotic charges of “retaliation?”

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel

