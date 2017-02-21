Trump bypasses corrupt, dishonest mainstream media and takes his message directly to Americans

Last Saturday, President Donald Trump, following two weeks’ worth of unsubstantiated and outright false media reporting about him, his administration and White House inner workings, decided to bypass the corrupt Washington establishment press and take his America-first message directly to the American people.

At a campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Fla., the president said he wanted to be “among friends and among the people,” while noting that they were all part of “a great movement” designed to return power to the people.

“This was a great movement, a movement like has never been seen before in our country or before anywhere else, this was a truly great movement and I want to be here with you and I will always be with you,” he said. (RELATED: Trump The Braveheart: Any Other Republican Would Have Caved By Now, But Trump Refuses To Be Bullied Or Destroyed By The Commie-Run Media)

It didn’t take long for the discredited establishment press – whom Trump has said is an enemy of the American people because of their incredible dishonesty– to respond with the same kind of negative, snarky hate that will no doubt further erode their already tenuous credibility.

“Trump Gets What He Wants in Florida: Campaign-level Adulation,” blared CNN, one of the leaders of the fake news movement against Trump.

“Fact-checking President Trump’s rally in Florida,” declared the Washington Post, which has been ridiculous and hypocritical in its presentation of fake news regarding Trump’s “Russia” connection.

But as the New York Post noted accurately, it is because of this abject hatred for Trump and the establishment media’s incessant undermining of his administration with bogus innuendo, false charges and insinuations over facts that Trump held his rally in the first place.

As WorldNetDaily reported, Trump said he wanted to speak to Americans “without the filter of fake news.” And he did.

“We will not let the fake news tell us how to live or what to believe,” he told the crowd of over 9,000. “We are free and independent people, and we will make our own choices. We are here today to speak the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Saturday on Sirius/XM radio, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump has managed to get quite a bit done during his first month in office, despite the media-driven distractions, and he wants Americans to know that.

“I think the president, after almost a month in office has, done so many things to help move the country forward—create jobs, secure the nation—and I think so many times the filter of the mainstream media loses sight of both what he’s done, accomplished, and intended to do,” he said. “And I think he wants to make sure that the people who are out there who supported him, that are fighting for him and that are praying for him, know that he can talk directly to them and he can get out there and have an unfiltered conversation with them.”

He went on to note that most people in Washington and even New York City – up and down the so-called Acela Corridor – have no clue about most people in the rest of the country and don’t have the slightest idea about what concerns them, what animates them, and what matters most to them.

Hence, Trump’s appeal to them and resultant victory. (RELATED: WINNING: IRS Won’t Enforce Obamacare Penalty For Uninsured)

“I think people who are caught up in Washington, D.C., or to some extent New York City, I think they miss what’s going on here: A successful businessman went out and got into politics and has laid out a vision for America and then has actually [come] to Washington and did it,” Spicer said.

The fact is, publishing innuendo and insinuations are not “reporting,” they are acts of propaganda and as such, they are poison to our democracy. The “mainstream” media is responsible for much of what has divided, and continues to divide, our country. Few expect the media to look the other way when there is legitimate corruption or illegality to report, but this daily diet of false and misleading “news” is only coarsening our debate and preventing us from truly uniting.

Trump is our president and as such, he is ripe for criticism. But shouldn’t it be based on facts, not vague inference or outright lies?

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

