Salon removes pro-pedophilia articles following Milo controversy

An interview with Breitbart journalist Milo Yiannopoulos on a Drunken Peasants stream back on January 4th, 2016 tackled some controversial subject matter revolving around pedophilia, hebephilia and ephebophilia. Recently, the media brought up the subject matter for public display, resulting in Milo’s book “Dangerous” being dropped by publishers Simon & Schuster, as revealed on his Facebook page.

Salon didn’t hesitate to take Milo to task for his views and provocateur status by hammering home that the Conservative Political Action Committee also broke ties with Milo, canceling his appearance to give the keynote speech following his comments that described his life experiences with homosexuality on the Drunken Peasants YouTube stream.

The real news, however, is that during Salon’s attempted virtue signaling against one of their biggest antagonists, they also opted to do some house cleaning in the form of removing and rewriting the history of their own stance on pedophilia. In fact, they had previously hosted pro-pedophile content, in an attempt to help normalize the views on pedophilia.

Various articles from author Todd Nickerson were published on the platform, one was titled “I’m a pedophile, but not a monster”, from September 21st, 2015.

After receiving lots of criticisms from the Conservative front, including being called out by pundits and platforms like Mike Cernovich, Breitbart and Info Wars, Nickerson had another piece published as a follow-up on September 30th, 2015 entitled “I’m a pedophile, you’re the monsters: My week inside the vile right-wing hate machine “.

If you attempt to go to any of the links now, Salon redirects you to their Life Stories category.

Someone responded to a Twitter post from journalist Ian Miles Cheong – who originally spotted Salon’s stealth edits – noting that Salon actually didn’t delete all of their pro-pedophile content. There’s still an article up right now by Debra W. Soh from October 27th, 2015 entitled “The pedophile I could not help: He was not a monster or a molester. The system destroyed him anyway”.

Meanwhile, if you attempt to check the catalog history of anything published by Todd Nickerson on Salon, the profile page comes up empty.

Various sites who adopt regressive politics and maintain a stance as Social Justice Warriors, have been found to have supported, promoted or defended pedophilia, which might explain why so many of the regressive SJW sites took offense to and have attacked people willing to investigate #PizzaGate. Some of these same sites are now attacking Milo Yiannopoulos for what they’re claiming to be a “pro-pedophilia” stance. Meanwhile, Milo made a post on Facebook explaining that he does not support pedophilia and finds adults who do sexually abuse kids to be disgusting.

