More Americans trust President Trump than the discredited fake news ‘mainstream’ media

In yet another blow to the Washington establishment media’s withering credibility, a new poll has found that Americans trust President Donald Trump a lot more than the “journalists” who are attacking him ceaselessly with fake news stories.

As reported by Lifezette, the recent Fox News poll found that 45 percent of Americans trust Trump to “tell the public the truth” compared to about 42 percent who, unbelievably, still trust the “mainstream” media, despite weeks and weeks of phony reporting, fake stories and passing off baseless allegations as factual news.

Lifezette reported:

Roughly 45 percent of the poll’s 1,013 registered voters surveyed between Feb. 11 to Feb. 13 said they trust Trump’s administration more than reporters covering the president’s administration to “tell the public the truth.” Approximately 42 percent of voters sided with the reporters over the president, while 10 percent chose neither, two percent chose both, and one percent said they “don’t know.”

That said, a majority of respondents – 55 percent – said they still wanted the news media to cover the White House “aggressively” instead of giving Trump the “benefit of the doubt.” (RELATED: Trump Is RIGHT When It Comes To The Law Regarding His Travel Ban Executive Order, And The WaPo Is WRONG)

But that’s been the media’s job all along – cover both parties “aggressively” and without preference to either Democrats or Republicans. Yet, as we’ve seen in the short time since the Nov. 8 elections, Trump has been the recipient of far more fake news than his predecessor, former President Obama, ever was. And frankly, that’s bizarre, given that Obama prosecuted more journalists under the 1917 Espionage Act than any president before him.

And yet, even with that kind of prosecutorial record against the Fourth Estate, Washington establishment reporters never went at Obama like that – or Trump’s Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, despite the fact that she was demonstrably corrupt six different ways from Sunday.

The press’ ongoing feud with Trump isn’t helping the media’s reputation much, either, especially among Trump’s core supporters, who are with him no matter what the lamestream press does to try to destroy him. That’s one thing they don’t understand; only Trump can destroy his supporters’ trust in him, not anything the Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN, or any of the other establishment outlets would report.

This poll result makes sense also when you compare it to another surprising reality: That Trump’s popularity really isn’t in the toilet like the mainstream media’s “surveys” are claiming. Rasmussen Reports daily presidential tracking poll has Trump with a 55 percent approval rating – far above the 40-45 percent ratings we’re seeing reported by news media that oversample Democrats to get their results.

This never did make any sense. The mainstream media was reporting Trump’s ‘sagging approval ratings’ almost immediately after he took office, suggesting that millions who voted for Trump were having feelings of regret and remorse. It was nothing by a PSYOP by the media, much in the way they attempted to portray the Brexit vote as an ‘aberrancy,’ a ‘mistake’ by British citizens: It isn’t true and never was. (RELATED: Fake News CNN Insinuates Trump Is Mentally Unstable… Will They Ever Stop Lying?)

How could millions of Trump supporters abandon him so suddenly after refusing to leave him during the months of the campaign, when he was mocked, smeared, slandered, lied about and attacked relentlessly?

The latest story by the media is that Trump’s administration is “a mess” and “in chaos,” but that’s a lie as well. The president himself has refuted it, and again the evidence isn’t there to support it, the various and sundry leaks coming from various #NeverTrump factions in the U.S. government notwithstanding. But, obviously, that hasn’t stopped the usual suspects in the media from trying to convince you otherwise.

The lesson here is simply this: Trump is gaining and retaining credibility while the same media that has tried to destroy and delegitimize him from the outset is continuing to lose trust and credibility. Expect those trends to continue.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

