The Health Ranger takes aim at biosolids pollution in stunning new “Biosludged” documentary… see trailer here

When considering where our food comes from, what do you picture? Humble farmers cultivating crops in lush fields? Large tractors pulling in big harvests? Perhaps a few pesticide workers trying to deter pests and weeds? No matter how you envision the farming process, chances are the regular application of toxic sewage in the form of “biosolids” isn’t part of that equation.

And yet biosolids are a significant factor in modern farming of which most people aren’t aware. Truth be told, everything that people flush down their toilets — from solid waste to lingering chemicals inside that waste — ends up being processed and sold to farmers who use it to “fertilize” food crops that are served upon millions of people’s dinner tables. Pretty disgusting, right?

In the groundbreaking new documentary film Biosludged, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, uncovers the truth about biosolids that millions of people don’t know (more about Mike is available at HealthRanger.com). With the help of Dr. David Lewis, a microbiology scientist and whistleblower from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Adams blows the lid on this serious crime against humanity that’s receiving little attention from regulators, environmentalists, and many others as would be expected.

Instead of traditional animal manure and organic fertilizer, many farms today are growing food with processed human waste that, contrary to what government officials might claim, is teeming with toxins. And the worst part about it is that most people aren’t even aware that this is taking place, which is putting millions at serious risk.

“The EPA, and we as a country, have inadvertently created really a devastating vector for bioterrorism against ourselves,” says Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, about the dangers of biosolids. “Remember everything you flush down the toilet goes into these biosolids. If you wouldn’t put it in your own garden, don’t flush it down the toilet.”

Human ‘biosolids’ used in conventional farming loaded with toxic heavy metals

Unlike raw sewage, biosolids have undergone chemical processing to remove odors and pathogens. But what many people don’t know is that biosolids still contain many of the things that people intake on a regular basis — from pharmaceutical drugs to heavy metals to neurotoxins and everything in between. The minimal treatments these biosolids undergo leave all of these things, and more, behind in people’s solid waste, which to a large extent is applied to foods the public eats every single day.

“Biosolids contain every toxic chemical, every heavy metal, every pollutant that we’re concerned about causing adverse health effects,” says Dr. David Lewis, author of the critically acclaimed book Science for Sale, which covers this issue at great length. “It is the universe of pollution in one product.” (RELATED: More news on environmental issues is available at Enviro.news)

Dr. Lewis knows firsthand how dangerous biosolids are, and the extent to which government agencies have gone to try to cover it all up. The reason, of course, is that biosolids companies pay big bucks to dump their waste on farms, which means many people who know the truth are keeping quiet because of this “hush money.” But the consequences for humanity are devastating.

“This is so bad, this generation of humans, we may leave behind, truly, a toxic legacy — for generations to come,” warns Adams.

