President Trump unleashes his BEST TWEET EVER: The fake news media is “the enemy of the American People”

Image: President Trump unleashes his BEST TWEET EVER: The fake news media is “the enemy of the American People”

Echoing what an increasing number of Americans are rapidly coming to realize on their own, President Trump tweeted today that the “FAKE NEWS media” is “the enemy of the American People.” (See the tweet below.)

In his tweet, he specifically named the “failing” NY Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN. Had twitter allowed more space, he no doubt would have included MSNBC, USA Today, the Huffington Post and other formerly “mainstream” fake news outlets as well.

With this tweet, President Trump nailed it! Not only is the left-wing media a cesspool of corporate prostitutes and professional propagandists; they’re also “journo-terrorists” who are deliberately trying to fuel the hatred that leads to violence against Trump and his supporters. The left-wing media is the “hate machine,” in essence, that’s pushing America toward revolt and possibly even civil war by incessantly fabricating and publishing malicious lies about the election and its outcome.

Now more than ever, the media really is the “enemy of the American people.” On every topic that matters, the media either censors the truth (mercury in vaccines, for example) or fabricates false “facts” to lie to the nation (“the Russians stole the election”). The fake news media networks long ago abandoned any pretense of engaging in objective journalism and have become nothing more than hysterical liberal cultists shoveling vile hatred disguised as noble resistance.

As a result, today’s corporate-run media “journalists” are little more than whores and propagandists who pretend to be engaged in journalism. Many are deep operatives for the now-crumbling DNC and the collapsed Hillary Clinton corruption cartel. Quite a few are real-life communists who despise America and seek to overthrow the nation as founded. All of them are now abandoning their journalistic training, ethics and credibility in a kind of crazed kamikaze attack wave to try to destroy President Trump… even if they destroy their own institutions in the process.

Now, what was a widely trusted “mainstream” media just four years ago is a discredited, self-destructing parade of propagandists who have more in common with psych ward patients than trustworthy professionals. The CNN logo is now immediately translated in the minds of viewers into the word “LIES.” The legacy media has become synonymous with deceit and is now the single most hated institution in the nation. More people hate CNN than even hate the IRS, if you can believe that.

No wonder the new media keeps rising while public trust in the previously “mainstream” media is collapsing by the day. Check out Trump’s tweet here, and listen to my full podcast commentary at this SoundCloud link, or hear it below:

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com), an environmental scientist, publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science to current events. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box