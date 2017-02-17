President Trump unleashes his BEST TWEET EVER: The fake news media is “the enemy of the American People”

Echoing what an increasing number of Americans are rapidly coming to realize on their own, President Trump tweeted today that the “FAKE NEWS media” is “the enemy of the American People.” (See the tweet below.)

In his tweet, he specifically named the “failing” NY Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN. Had twitter allowed more space, he no doubt would have included MSNBC, USA Today, the Huffington Post and other formerly “mainstream” fake news outlets as well.

With this tweet, President Trump nailed it! Not only is the left-wing media a cesspool of corporate prostitutes and professional propagandists; they’re also “journo-terrorists” who are deliberately trying to fuel the hatred that leads to violence against Trump and his supporters. The left-wing media is the “hate machine,” in essence, that’s pushing America toward revolt and possibly even civil war by incessantly fabricating and publishing malicious lies about the election and its outcome.

Now more than ever, the media really is the “enemy of the American people.” On every topic that matters, the media either censors the truth (mercury in vaccines, for example) or fabricates false “facts” to lie to the nation (“the Russians stole the election”). The fake news media networks long ago abandoned any pretense of engaging in objective journalism and have become nothing more than hysterical liberal cultists shoveling vile hatred disguised as noble resistance.

As a result, today’s corporate-run media “journalists” are little more than whores and propagandists who pretend to be engaged in journalism. Many are deep operatives for the now-crumbling DNC and the collapsed Hillary Clinton corruption cartel. Quite a few are real-life communists who despise America and seek to overthrow the nation as founded. All of them are now abandoning their journalistic training, ethics and credibility in a kind of crazed kamikaze attack wave to try to destroy President Trump… even if they destroy their own institutions in the process.

Now, what was a widely trusted “mainstream” media just four years ago is a discredited, self-destructing parade of propagandists who have more in common with psych ward patients than trustworthy professionals. The CNN logo is now immediately translated in the minds of viewers into the word “LIES.” The legacy media has become synonymous with deceit and is now the single most hated institution in the nation. More people hate CNN than even hate the IRS, if you can believe that.

No wonder the new media keeps rising while public trust in the previously “mainstream” media is collapsing by the day. Check out Trump’s tweet here, and listen to my full podcast commentary at this SoundCloud link, or hear it below: