Trump calls out press for sabotaging his efforts to improve relations with Russia

With the help of operatives in the Obama administration, the Clinton campaign and the deep state, the gutless hacks who pose as journalists in the Left-wing establishment media created the narrative that there was no way Hillary could have lost to Donald J. Trump, a political neophyte and former reality TV host, unless something happened to take her victory from her.

That “something” was the Russians.

Within days of Trump’s victory, the Washington Post published an unsourced and unsubstantiated claim by a previously unknown group that Russia planted anti-Clinton “propaganda” with as many as 200 websites in a concerted effort to discredit her and help Trump win. The ridiculous story was very quickly discredited as fake news, but it, coupled with additional planted stories about Russian “hacking” of the election to help Trump nevertheless established a phony narrative that endures to this day.

On Thursday, Trump held a press conference in which he addressed this fake Russian narrative following reports earlier in the week that his now-resigned national security advisor, Michael Flynn, may have had improper conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States after Trump won the election but before he was inaugurated. Additional reporting by The New York Times and followed up by others essentially was a rehash of earlier unsubstantiated allegations and insinuations that Trump campaign officials may have had contact with Russian officials during the campaign, though no one has or can confirm any such contacts. (RELATED: NYT Commits TREASON In Fake News Attempt To Overthrow The United States Government… Is It Time To Start Arresting Traitors Who Pretend To Be Journalists?)

Trump has made no bones about his desire to improve relations with Russia – just as many Republicans in Congress and some of his Cabinet picks have made no bones about their distrust of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump has called a better leader that former President Obama.

He’s also said he doesn’t know whether or not he’ll be successful in improving U.S.-Russia relations, a point he reiterated again at his presser.

But he went a step further on Thursday: He actually blamed the U.S. media for making it harder to try to improve relations because of its manic desire to push the false narrative about Russian interference in the U.S. election – without any proof that it had any effect at all on the outcome.

“The whole Russia thing, it’s a ruse,” Trump said. “And by the way, it would be great if we could get along with Russia. Just so you understand that. … We had Hillary Clinton do a ‘reset.’ We had Hillary Clinton give Russia 20 percent of the uranium in our country. … Nobody talks about that.”

“I didn’t to anything for Russia,” the president continued. “I’ve done nothing for Russia. Hillary Clinton gave then 20 percent of our uranium. … If we could get along with Russia, that’s a positive thing.”

Trump was then asked about incidents involving Russia this week – a Russian spy ship being spotted in international waters off the coast of Connecticut, where a U.S. submarine base is located, and Russian aircraft buzzing American warships in the Persian Gulf. (RELATED: Putin Orders Russian Air Force To Prepare For War)

He said one possibility would be to order the ship destroyed – which would, of course, be problematic for many reasons – or he could take a different approach, one that had not been taken by successive U.S. presidents including Obama after his failed reset effort, and that is rapprochement.

However, he said the media was making that nearly impossible.

“Look where we are now?” Trump said. “It’s possible I won’t get along with Putin, but I want to just tell you – the false reporting by the media…this horrible, fake reporting, makes it much harder to make a deal with Russia. Probably Putin said, ‘You know, I see what’s going on in the United States…it’s gonna be impossible for President Trump to ever get along with Russia because of all the pressure he’s got with this fake story.’ And that’s a shame.”

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

