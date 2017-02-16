Rogue anti-Trump “traitors” in the intelligence community are preventing Trump from protecting the country

In mid-December, President-elect Donald J. Trump told Chris Wallace of Fox News that he did not need daily intelligence briefings if he was going to be told the same things day in and day out.

“I don’t have to be told – you know, I’m like a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years… I don’t need that. But I do say if something should change, let us know,” he said.

Naturally, the #NeverTrump crowd pounced, as it does every time the man speaks, despite the fact that President Obama, at one point, skipped more than half of his Daily Presidential Briefings, as they are called.

But might Trump’s dismissal of the need for what many intelligence officials believe is a vital part the intelligence process have been the real start of the president’s current war with deep state intelligence careerists, who are doing their best to destroy his inner circle with damaging (and illegal) leaks to the Washington establishment press?

It’s hard to say, but it may be beside the point, given what has transpired thus far and what may transpire in the future if this relationship isn’t repaired.

The careerists – some have called them traitors, and they may well be – claimed their first trophy on Monday with the resignation of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn amid (leaked) reports stating that he held talks with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before his newly elected boss took office, then wasn’t entirely forthcoming with the FBI when agents asked him about it – a potential violation of the law.

The leaking and subsequent publishing of those leaks – both of which violate the Espionage Act of 1917, as amended, and perhaps provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 – are part of an out-and-out rebellion by the intelligence community against the White House. And while Democrats and Americans opposed to Trump are celebrating this Flynn “victory,” I’m going to throw some cold water on their parade: What just happened signaled the beginning of the end of our country.

Yes, it’s that dire.

Consider that the president, no matter who he is, absolutely has to rely on his intelligence community in order to give him an accurate (or as accurate as possible) sitrep (situation report) when the proverbial crap hits the fan. But even before there is a crisis, a president requires unbiased, non-politically motivated intelligence in order to make the best decision possible to protect the country and its occupants.

Now, some may claim that Trump has antagonized the IC with his past criticisms and that’s why some of its deep state elements have turned on him. Then again, without holding Trump completely blameless, he does have a point that intelligence leaks before, during and after the November elections have all been aimed at delegitimizing his victory and undermining his presidency.

But none of that should matter. The men and women of the intelligence community are working for the American people – all Americans, whether they voted for Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders or Mickey Mouse. And they serve the American people through their service to the president of the United States. Playing political games with him is akin to playing games with American security because if the president doesn’t trust what he’s being told or worse, he’s not being told everything he needs to know, then there will be miscalculations and, very likely, they will result in the loss of American lives.

And maybe even the country. Understand that in war, you don’t get a second chance; once you lose, you’ve lost. I wouldn’t expect that any of our potential adversaries would be as charitable to us as America was to its vanquished enemies following World Wars I & II.

So whatever needs to happen for Trump and his intelligence community to make nice needs to happen, and soon. Otherwise, the president may have to instruct his attorney general to do things the hard way: Root out and prosecute the leakers and the media schmoes who are illegally publishing classified information just to harm the Trump White House politically.

We can’t wait. This has to be fixed now. Americans’ security depends on it. Stay informed at Trump.news, WhiteHouse.news and Treason.news.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

