Civil war is raging inside the Trump administration… can he excise the political tumor in time to save America?

The battle between anti-Trump careerists within the U.S. intelligence community and the commander-in-chief is getting more serious by the day.

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the resignation of Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Flynn – thought to be the first of many Trump national security team casualties to come – former NSA analyst and Naval War College professor John Schindler was asked by a follower, “What do you think is going on inside NatSec right now after Trump’s ‘intelligence’ tweet this morning?”

The follower was referring to a tweet in which Trump noted, correctly, that sensitive, classified information was being illegally leaked to the media.

Schindler, who also writes regularly for the New York Observer online – which is owned by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law – responded:

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: “He will die in jail.”

There is a civil war raging inside the Trump administration, and to save America, Trump must surgically remove the “sleeper cells” like cutting out a cancer tumor. Follow more news about treason in the ranks at Treason.news.

Click here for my Health Ranger Report podcast that explores what’s really happening, or listen below: