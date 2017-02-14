The twisted mind of a Left-wing fascist who helped plan the Berkeley riots… Calls for destruction “by any means necessary”

The angry Alt-Left wants to pick a fight with America because its leaders have created their own boogeyman – “right-wing fascism,” a political ideology that actually has its roots in the Left. And if they’re not careful, the anarchy they seek may just consume them.

As you may recall in recent days, an event featuring Breitbart News senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos was violently disrupted on the campus of the University of California-Berkeley, and subsequently canceled after mobs of Left-wing psychos were permitted to destroy, burn and disrupt.

Come to find out one of the primary organizers of the event, Yvette Felarca, is the leader and national organizer of a group called BAMN (By Any Means Necessary) which advocates for several Left-wing causes like “affirmative action” and “immigrant rights” “by any means necessary.”

Including, quite obviously, violence. (RELATED: Find out how Alt-Left is trying desperately to disrupt the civil society at Collapse.news)

In a post-Milo interview on a local news program, Felarca voiced no regrets over the destruction of private and public property on the UC-Berkeley campus, and offered no explanation for why she feels the thugs who caused it were justified in doing so – except that, you know, Milo is a “fascist,” and because she and her psychotic followers have deemed it so. Apparently, that’s good enough to cause mayhem. After all, when you create boogeymen out of thin air and intentionally misidentify them as something they’re not, you can justify anything. And quite clearly, that’s what Felarca and her group are planning, at least as long as President Donald Trump is in office.

When asked why she didn’t think Milo had the same right to free speech as she and her protestors do, Felarca – who was at the Milo protests – said:

Well, first of all, Milo Yiannopoulos is a fascist. He’s a white supremacist. He’s funded by Steve Bannon and Breitbart. He’s an acolyte of Donald Trump. And he was on the UC-Berkeley campus to try and recruit more fascists, and to wage attacks on Muslim students, immigrant students, women and trans students…

Before moving on, some factual housekeeping is necessary: Steve Bannon is in the employ of the U.S. government, not Breitbart – which is really rich because that means if Felarca and her fellow anarchist-wannabes pay taxes, they are helping pay his salary. So he’s not “funding” Milo.

And another thing: As tin-foil hat-like as this sounds, by leveling unsubstantiated allegations about Milo’s motives, is Felarca saying there are fascists on the UC-Berkeley campus? Because there would have to be if Milo were there to recruit them – right?

One final thing to note is that, while Trump – sometimes comically and sometimes seriously – ordered protestors and disruptors tossed out of private campaign events he paid for, the only people committing real violence were Alt-Left supports of idiots like Felarca and Hillary Clinton.

There’s more from the Felarca interview. When questioned about why her group and others choose violence and why that’s not counterproductive to their cause, she had this to say:

You know, I think the Left has been too timid for way too long. And it’s how we’ve even gotten into this position, where we have Donald Trump leading a fascist movement as the president of the United States.

So, the tens of millions of Trump supporters are all fascists, eh, genius? Really? When did that happen? And we specifically chose him to lead this alleged fascist movement? (RELATED: The Left’s attack on America is based on lies but they are exposed at Propaganda.news)

This is how the Left operates: The create a boogeyman, pretend that it’s real and then justify whatever actions they take as a result because they are in the right and everyone else is in the wrong. This kind of delusional thinking would be comical if it weren’t so potentially dangerous; remember that the real fascism is on the authoritarian Left, and these tactics have been repeated over and over again in countries all around the world to forcefully take power from the people and the duly elected.

Felarca and her ilk are attempting to repeat that pattern here in the U.S., having already made up their narratives and now justifying violence when acting on them.

So expect more militancy, more violence, more domestic terrorism and more anarchy – perhaps even in an attempt to force Trump to crack down on her and groups like hers, which would be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In many ways Felarca is no different than the people to which she claims to be opposed: Like other Left-wing authoritarian leaders, she whips her followers into a frenzy then sends them out to do the fighting, while she remains aloof, safe and sound.

What a coward. And a fraud. And a hypocrite.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

