California to spend $25,000 a month in an attempt to resist Trump’s law and order

If there is one thing the state of California is good at, it’s spending money. A few years ago, researchers in the golden state spent over $850,000 trying to determine whether or not captive mountain lions could be trained to walk on the treadmill. One researcher even bragged about throwing that much green out the window, saying, “people just didn’t believe you could get a mountain lion on a treadmill, and it took me three years to find a facility that was willing to try.”

Wonderful. Now California is almost $1 million poorer than they would have been, but hey – at least they showed the world that mountain lions could, in fact, walk on a treadmill.

But as everybody knows, the democrats don’t quit. It’s as if they actively go out and look for more ways that they can spend other people’s money. (RELATED: Get the facts on just how broken Barack Obama left the U.S. economy). Combine that with their newly found disdain for the President of the United States, and you get unchained and unprecedented madness.

The California State Legislature will now start spending $25,000 per month on former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder’s law firm, Covington and Burling. In exchange, the state will receive “legal strategies regarding potential actions of the federal government that may be of concern to the State of California.” In other words, they will be spending $25,000 preparing for potential lawsuits against Donald Trump and his administration.

The information comes from recently uncovered documents obtained by Judicial Watch. Tom Fitton, the president of the foundation, said that California State Legislators are “wasting tax dollars to bankroll another corrupt politician – Eric Holder – under the pretense of attacking the Trump Administration.” He went on to call the deal an example of “crony corruption pure and simple,” adding “the swamp of public corruption has taken over California.”

Last month, California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon stated, “with the upcoming change in administrations, we expect that there will be extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead. This is a critical moment in the history of our nation. We have an obligation to defend the people who elected us and the policies and diversity that make California an example of truly what makes our nation great.”

An obligation to defend the people? What exactly has Donald Trump done to threaten the well-being of California? Is there some speech that I missed where he publically declared war on the people of this state? Perhaps De Leon was referring to defending Californians against Donald Trump’s immigration policies, in which case they’re clearly not concerned about protecting their people at all. Kate Steinle was a citizen of California and yet she wound up dead, thanks largely to the sanctuary city policies that Donald Trump so strongly opposes.

Despite the stupidity of going to war with the Donald Trump White House over things that he hasn’t even done yet, you have to ask the question – is California’s fiscal state stable enough to be spending money this much? Can they really afford to be throwing thousands of dollars out the window? The answer to both questions is a resounding no.

According to the California Policy Center, the California state and local governments owe 1.3 trillion dollars as of June 2015. They estimated that the “California government debt represents about 52% of California’s Gross State Product of $2.48 trillion.” The organization went on to explain how when added to the state’s share of the national debt, California taxpayers are faced with a debt burden that is “on par with people of peripheral Eurozone states.” This doesn’t even account for the billions of dollars deferred to the state’s infrastructure projects. (RELATED: Read about what EU leaders are doing to prepare for a potential economic collapse).

While challenging the President isn’t necessarily unlawful, it’s probably a good idea to make sure you can afford it. Money doesn’t grow on trees, California. You should know this better than any of us.

Sources

CNSnews.com

DailyWire.com

CaliforniaPolicyCenter.org