With Trump in the White House, Democrats’ goal is now to make government as inefficient as possible … So far, they’re succeeding

Just one day after Donald Trump got elected, Barack Obama stood before the country and the world, and declared that he would do everything he could to ensure a peaceful and smooth transition of power. “I had a chance to talk to President-Elect Trump,” Obama explained at the press conference. “I had a chance to invite him to come to the White House tomorrow to talk about making sure that there is a successful transition between our presidencies.” Obama went on to declare that “peaceful transition of power is one of the hallmarks of our democracy.”

But Obama wasn’t the only liberal claiming to believe in the peaceful transition of power. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi released an official statement the day after the election, in which she stated that the “peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of our democracy.” ABC’s Jonathan Karl went on the air with George Stephanopoulos and a handful of other liberals and said, “The peaceful transition of power following a democratic election is the ultimate American tradition.” Even Hillary Clinton herself, with her fake smile and her truly bizarre wardrobe, got in front of cameras after her devastating loss and referenced the Constitution. “Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power,” she explained. “We don’t just respect that, we cherish it.”

What a bunch of boloney.

In the three months since Donald Trump won the election, democrats have done virtually everything in their power to make his job difficult. Barack Obama and his administration worked tirelessly to set him up for failure. The liberals in the mainstream media have sabotaged him at every available opportunity. Some even started calling for his impeachment on Inauguration Day, before Trump even had a chance to govern. The democrats never wanted a peaceful transition of power; they want to make the process, and government as a whole, as inefficient as possible. (RELATED: Read about how Democrats are admitting they want to make the country ungovernable for Donald Trump).

In December of last year, Barack Obama unilaterally destroyed the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, or NSEERS, which was a program that required men from Middle Eastern countries to register with the federal government upon arrival. Obama’s Department of Homeland Security called the program “outdated” and “obsolete.” Many believe, and for good reason, that Obama did this with only a month left as president as a way of throwing a wrench in Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

In another attempt to hold up the metaphorical middle finger to Donald Trump, Obama also used language from the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to implement a ban on Arctic oil drilling. These areas on the offshore United States are energy-rich areas that Donald Trump will now not be able to tap into. Given the fact that presidents rarely invoke the 1953 Act to implement law, it is hard to view this as anything but the former president making life harder for the new president.

When you look at the way democrats treated Trump’s cabinet nominees, it is hard to believe that this is the same party that once denounced congressional gridlock in the Obama era. Betsy DeVos, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, didn’t receive a single democratic vote in the senate. In a similar fashion, only one senate democrat voted to confirm Jeff Sessions to the position of Attorney General. Though he is not technically a nominee for Donald Trump’s presidential cabinet, democrats are also threatening to do everything in their power to sabotage the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

There are so many other examples – far left liberals taking to the streets and lighting things on fire, leftist judges shooting down Trump’s proposed travel ban even though that the Executive Order is well within his authority, liberal advocacy groups starting petitions to impeach the president, etc. – that I don’t believe it’s much of a stretch to say that the democrats have failed to carry out a peaceful transition of power. It’s abundantly clear that their objective all along has been to resist, sabotage and obstruct. (RELATED: Read more about how the left is trying to sabotage Donald Trump).

