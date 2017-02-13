Search giant Google is smearing conservatives, use GoodGopher instead

It’s no big secret that Google searches produce results that lean to the liberal side – that’s a well-documented fact – but now the world’s most-used search engine has taken it upon itself to redefine the term “fascism” to suit its left-wing agenda.

That’s right – if you Google the definition of the word “fascism,” here’s the result you’ll get:

fas·cism

/ˈfaSHˌizəm/

noun

1) an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization.

2) (in general use) extreme right-wing, authoritarian, or intolerant views or practice.

Note the use of the term “right-wing” in both the primary and secondary definition.

The Daily Caller recently outed Google for its manipulation of the accepted definition of the term, which was never historically associated with right-wing movements or regimes:

“Merriam-Webster defines the word ‘fascism’ as ‘a political philosophy, movement, or regime (as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.’ The secondary definition is ‘a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.’”

“This definition reflects the fact that Nazis were, in fact, both fascists and of the political left. They were the ‘National Socialist German Workers Party,’ which favored a heavy-handed government in business and the personal lives of its citizens.”

The left is fond of trying to equate Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler and fascism, but the truth is that the Nazis – along with Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime in Italy – were actually socialists who believed in a powerful authoritarian state system closer to the one now being promoted by the liberals themselves.

The fact that Google has redefined the term to fit the leftist version of reality is not too surprising considering that the company’s co-founder, liberal activist Sergey Brin, has publicly criticized President Trump and his policies, including his executive order dealing with the immigration crisis.

Research has confirmed the liberal political bias displayed in Google search results.

One study, conducted by online search marketing firm CanIRank.com, found that Google searches involving “politically-charged” keywords like “gun control” or “Black Lives Matter” were “almost 40% more likely to contain pages with a ‘Left’ or ‘Far Left’ slant than they were pages from the right.”

Additionally, 16 percent of political keyword searches produced no right-leaning content at all within the first page of results. It’s common wisdom that practically no one bothers to click on anything beyond the first page of Google search results.

And not only does Google manipulate results to reflect its own liberal political views, the search engine giant is also heavily influenced by media and corporate interests as well as others who know how to rig search result algorithms in their own favor.

But according to Google’s own research, 87 percent of people turn to search engines first when they have questions.

So how does one find answers online without being subject to results that are slanted and politically-biased? How can one cut through all the B.S. and circumvent the propaganda to access real information from reliable independent sources?

GoodGopher offers a viable and trustworthy alternative to Google and the other mainstream search engines (that frankly aren’t much better than Google itself). GoodGopher is the world’s first search engine specifically designed to filter out corporate propaganda and government disinformation.

Developed by the Health Ranger, Mike Adams, GoodGopher is the resource you can turn to for news sources either blacklisted or buried by Google and the other NSA- and corporate-controlled search engines.

The GoodGopher search engine is completely private – there is no archiving of your search history or tracking of your browsing habits. No one will have access to your searches – neither the NSA nor anyone else. Use GoodGopher to access the latest information on natural healing, liberty, off-grid living and a number of other subjects being stifled or inadequately represented by the mainstream press and search engine monopolies.

Simply type in “GoodGopher.com” into your browser address window and you’re good to go.

