Trump takes on violent crime with three executive orders to “make America safe again”

During his inaugural address, President Donald Trump promised an America First agenda that had several pillars: Creating jobs, improving infrastructure, rebuilding our military, renewing old alliances, and a plan to “make America safe again.”

“Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation, an education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge, and the crime, and the gangs, and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential,” he said. “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

This week Trump began his crusade to improve public safety by signing a trio of executive orders aimed at tackling violent crime and drug trafficking.

“I’m signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America,” Trump said in the Oval Office after swearing in Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

“These dangerous times require a determined attorney general,” Trump said at an Oval Office ceremony for Sessions, who noted that rising crime is a “dangerous, permanent trend” in the U.S., while also pledging to “end this lawlessness” of illegal immigration.

The orders, listed here, are aimed principally at combating international drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations, helping prevent violence against law enforcement officials at the federal, state, tribal, and local levels, and the formation of a task force aimed at developing policies that will reduce crime overall and enhance public safety. (RELATED: Follow all threats to domestic security at Terrorism.news)

One order, titled Presidential Executive Order on Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking, appears to dovetail with recent talks between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Details of their conversation, leaked to the press, suggested that Trump threatened to send U.S. troops into Mexico to take on the drug cartels. While that assertion was immediately denied by Mexican officials, this particular order is timely in that it could signal a pledge of new assistance by the Trump administration as a way to smooth tensions between the two countries over the U.S. president’s border wall and threats to tax goods imported into the U.S. manufactured in Mexico by American companies.

“Transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including transnational drug cartels, have spread throughout the Nation, threatening the safety of the United States and its citizens,” says the order. “These organizations derive revenue through widespread illegal conduct, including acts of violence and abuse that exhibit a wanton disregard for human life. They, for example, have been known to commit brutal murders, rapes, and other barbaric acts.”

The order calls for strengthening enforcement of existing federal laws aimed at thwarting transnational criminal organizations like the Mexican cartels that have so corrupted state and local governments. But it also aims to curb human trafficking and people smuggling, cybercrime, and the transfer of proceeds derived from such illegal activity.

The order also directs the attorney general and the head of the Department of Homeland Security, John Kelly, to bolster federal border security and assist “foreign partners” with intelligence, information sharing, and other measures. The order does not mention providing direct military assistance to Mexico.

But clearly the president is aiming for Mexico’s drug cartels, which have long subverted and terrorized national, state, and local elected officials, using barbaric methods to murder opponents that could not be bought off or otherwise silenced. (RELATED: Keep up with the latest on these domestic terrorists at DrugCartels.news)

As reported by Breitbart Texas (WARNING: Graphic pictures), the cartels are responsible for hundreds of thousands of murders – many of them mass murders – using brutality that is no different than tactics used by ISIS to kill victims.

And while many American Left-wing activists and Democratic politicians stump for laws that decriminalize the drugs these cartels are selling, what they don’t understand or choose to ignore is that those drugs are destroying hundreds of thousands of American lives, inflicting tens of billions of dollars in costs onto the American taxpayer, and are the scourge of entire neighborhoods in many large cities.

Trump vowed to make Americans safer, and these three orders – especially the one aimed at helping Mexico with its drug cartel problem – aim to do just that.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

