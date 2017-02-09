NOT SAFE: Constant EMF frequencies actively damaging the brain, Swedish professor warns

Society has been groomed into believing that constantly carrying around mobile phones and laptop computers, as well as living in homes and working in offices equipped with wi-fi routers and various “smart” meters and appliances, is completely safe; that it is merely the product of progressive advancements in modern technology for our convenience. But are these devices really safe for the body, and have any of them actually been properly vetted as appropriate for continuous human exposure?

The answer is no, and one prominent scientist, Professor Olle Johansson from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, has been trying to sound the alarm on this immense human danger for a number of years now. In a brief interview from 2010 posted to YouTube, Prof. Johansson explains how, contrary to the mainstream narrative, electromagnetic radiation, commonly referred to as EMFs, is having a devastating effect on humans, and that something needs to be done sooner rather than later to curb this monumental threat.

“Today, if you look into the scientific literature, it’s an overwhelming number of papers clearly saying that the molecules, cells, tissue pieces, organs, experimental animals, as well as humans, are in jeopardy,” he warns about the summation of independent science on EMFs. “The main findings could be summarized that you see biological and biomedical effects at very low exposure levels — far below the current public exposure guidelines.”

Cancer could be least important effect of EMF exposure, says the professor

Governments throughout the world, including in the U.S., baselessly claim that EMFs are not a threat to human health. But there is something significant that many of them are failing to tell the public, and it pertains primarily to the methodology behind how EMFs are being studied, and the inadequate way in which such research erroneously dubs EMFs as being safe.

“Interest is very much nowadays focused on long-term effects [of EMFs] at so-called non-thermal levels, meaning that you don’t get a heating effect from your mobile phone, for instance,” says Prof. Johansson.

Prof. Johansson is concerned specifically with biologically important events that he suggests are often overlooked when considering the dangers of EMFs — things like ionic channels, transmitter release, uptake, and degradation. These might be considered very small details in biology, but they can generate long-term health effects that are potentially very serious.

He says that EMFs from things like smart meters are likely more damaging to the immune system, for instance, as well as to fertility, mental function, concentration, sleep, and other necessary functions of the body. In other words, cancer is not the only risk of overexposure to EMFs. Symptoms of constant EMF exposure tend to be more subtle, building over time and manifesting as things like more constant headaches, and inability to remain focused (A.D.H.D.), and higher propensity towards cold and flu, for instance.

“As a scientist, I’m a little bit surprised that politicians, they take these kinds of chances with the whole population, and the population has never really been informed. No one has asked you if you want to be whole-body irradiated 24 hours around the clock, every day of the week — and yet you are.”

As for evidence of EMF safety in his own country, Prof. Johansson says he has asked the Swedish government for safety data but has never received even a single study to back the country’s policies.

“Hopefully it will turn out to be completely safe, and there will be no risk, but that would also mean that thousands and thousands of scientific papers in well-controlled scientific journals, using peer review-based evaluation systems — all of these articles have to be wrong at the same time, and that has never, ever happened before in science history,” he says.

