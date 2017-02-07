Liberal “science” on parade: Kill off 90 percent of the world population to save the planet

A University of Texas professor says he is eager to see mass carnage on Planet Earth to help remediate what he sees as the problem of human overpopulation. In the opinion of Eric R. Pianka, an evolutionary ecologist and professor of integrative biology, at least 90 percent of the world’s population needs to go, and his preferred method, at least according to a speech he made at a meeting of the Texas Academy of Sciences, is the highly deadly Ebola virus.

The earth simply can’t survive when it is faced with the current level of human growth, Pianka told a crowd of listeners, many of them students. So to save it, he added, “drastic measures” need to be taken, including utilizing the fastest and most efficient way to kill off billions of people over a very short period of time: communicable disease.

According to The Citizen Scientist, Pianka showed visual slides depicting the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — the deliverers of various modes of human judgment including through conquest, war, famine, and death. War and famine, in Pianka’s view, cannot achieve the amount of human death that he believes the world needs to recover, so he contrasted these slides with his own assessment of Ebola as the real solution.

“[Pianka’s] favorite candidate for eliminating 90 percent of the world’s population is airborne Ebola (Ebola Reston), because it is both highly lethal and it kills in days, instead of years,” reads an article written by someone who attended the meeting, as quoted by Prepper Fortress. “After praising the Ebola virus for its efficiency at killing, Pianka paused, leaned over the lectern, looked at us and carefully said, ‘We’ve got airborne 90 percent mortality in humans. Killing humans. Think about that.”

Abortion fits right into Pianka’s obsession with human death

Pianka’s morbid predictions and expectations are hardly isolated to just this one event. At another meeting that took place at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Pianka gave another “doomsday talk” in which he told students and others that, should they happen to survive a catastrophic extinction event like the one he hopes will occur, each survivor will be responsible for burying nine other people.

After this occurs, Pianka believes the world will start over and go back to a barter system — something he eagerly anticipates. Insisting that what he portends is positive rather than negative, Pianka reiterated that people should be happy about their potential deaths rather than sad, because everyone is eventually going to die anyway.

“This is really an exciting time,” Pianka is quoted as saying amid warnings of an apocalyptic future. “Death. This is what awaits us all. Death.”

Pianka’s collective death wish for humanity fits right into the current eugenics plan of limitless abortion, which has become a rallying cry of the political left. Just recently, millions of women marched on Washington, D.C., to demand that they continue having access to abortion clinics where they can murder their unborn babies on a whim — because this is supposedly their right as women.

Such evil is exactly the type of thing that Pianka seems to embrace as good in his distorted worldview. Killing off humans is a good thing in his demented mind, and this message of human destruction is continually being spread to impressionable young men and women attending college who likely never thought they would encounter this toxic message while trying to get an education.

After making his initial statements in front of a diverse crowd at the Texas Academy of Sciences, Pianka was later approached by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being reported as a potential terrorist.

Sources for this article include:

PrepperFortress

LifeSiteNews.com