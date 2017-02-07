Calls emerge for Canada to ban George Soros foundations… they’re nothing but subversive front groups to push collectivism

People seem to be getting fed up with left-wing billionaire George Soros and his Open Society Foundation.

The globalist, open borders moneyman and Hillary Clinton supporter reportedly provides the cash for many social justice activist groups and think tanks all of which promote a collectivist agenda. MoveOn.org, Media Matters, Center For American Progress, and the ACLU are among the organizations allegedly funded by Soros.

It’s unknown if Soros was in any way involved in encouraging the protests that turned violent against conservative journalist Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California at Berkeley, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility since he has been known to do such things in the past.

As an aside, you have to wonder why those affiliated with the Soros effort would be obsessed with destabilizing a country or countries in which they too have to live.

Recently, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Soros described President Trump as a “would-be dictator who is going to fail.”

Soros is allegedly bankrolling some of the anti-Trump protests around the country as well as funding legal challenges to the Trump executive order that imposes a temporary travel ban on seven Middle Eastern nations that were identified by the Obama administration as countries of concern.

Before the election, Soros incorrectly predicted that Donald Trump would win the popular vote but the Electoral College would go Clinton, just the opposite of what actually occurred on Election Day in a rebuke of globalism.

Leaving the media once again outraged, Trump has maintained that if you remove probable instances of voter fraud, he would have captured the popular vote majority as well on November 8. VP Mike Pence is now leading an investigation into the country’s primitive voter registration and balloting procedures.

It also turned out that the drumbeat for so-called faithless electors or Hamilton electors that would overturn Trump’s victory was fake news.

Because of his actions in the United States, as well as similar attempts in Hungary the country is now cracking down on Soros-operated non-governmental organizations. Soros was born in Budapest in 1930, and the Open Society Foundation reportedly operates 50 different NGOs in Hungary. All of these organizations are similar to those that Soros funds in the US, and are all an attempt at spreading his globalist agenda in the country.

Writing for a Canadian website PhilosophyofMetrics, JC Collins suggested, in part, that Canada should do the same.

“The attempts to remove American sovereignty have been halted by the election of Donald Trump which is why Soros is now funding the protests against the Trump administration…It is time for Canada to take action now against George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. Our liberal-left socialist government is aligned with both Soros and the mandates of the United Nations…Even our non-liberal political parties, such as the Progressive Conservatives, both federal and provincial, promote the mandates and propaganda of the Open Society Foundation…If our major political parties will not serve the people of Canada and protect our way of life from the liberal international agenda funded by George Soros then it is time for Canadians, like others around the world, to begin the process of taking back our political systems and removing this insidious disease from our countries and cultures. ”

The former apolitical “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary announced on January 18 that he is seeking the leadership of the Conservative Party, and if successful, will challenge incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the Liberal Party in the 2019 general election. The businessman has repeatedly blasted Trudeau’s tax, spend, and regulate policies, and that when it comes to trade deals, Trudeau will be steamrolled by Trump’s negotiating skills.

Writing in the New York Times, former Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Q. Nomani, who self-describes as a lifelong liberal feminist and Muslim who voted for Trump in the presidential election, claims that the Women’s March that occurred on the day after Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., was far from a spontaneous, grassroots outpouring. Instead, Nomani explained that George Soros funded or has close ties with 50-plus March partners. No big surprise there.

