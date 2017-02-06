Cut up your Mastercard… transactions now funnel funds to George Soros schemes

The political left in America claims it opposes money in politics, unless radical billionaires like George Soros are writing the checks, that is.

Remember how liberals would have a collective meltdown with the repeated mantra about the wealthy Koch Brothers? They behaved as if they were acting out the”Niagara Falls” vaudeville skit which was made famous back in the day by Abbott and Costello and the Three Stooges.

While the ever-so-gullible mainstream (or fakestream, as Health Ranger Mike Adams calls it) media assumes that the disruptive airport protests against President Trump’s temporary travel ban on visitors from seven Middle Eastern countries have developed “organically,” George Soros is allegedly bankrolling some the demonstrations, according to PJ Media.

Soros is also funding legal challenges to the controversial executive order. Soros-allied organizations also stand accused of staging the often-violent, anti-Trump street protests with rent-a-mobs during the presidential campaign.

Under the guise of building “tolerant societies” and “initiatives that advance justice,” Soros and his globalist minions are more interested in a borderless world and using covert operations to destabilize nations, Natural News previously insisted.

“Soros is one of the world’s most prominent proponents of the displacement of Westerners and erosion of traditional Western identity through mass migration. His Open Society Foundations has donated millions of dollars to organizations and causes promoting everything from mass migration to radical feminism,” LifeZette explained about the progressive plutocrat.

Soros funding played a big role in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., on January 21, with his ties to 50 groups that helped organized the event, Natural News previously reported.

As you would expect, open-borders globalist Soros was a big fan of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Among other things, Clinton shamelessly pandered to illegal immigration activists throughout the campaign.

Much has been written about the so-called Uni-party, which is made up of establishment, globalist Republicans and Democrats aided and abetted by the aforementioned hysterical media, as well as the “Deep State” permanent federal bureaucracy. Both have sought to thwart Trump and his populist America First agenda since the beginning of his run for the White House.

If you don’t have a border, you don’t have a country, President Trump has repeatedly and forthrightly declared.

Although it is couched in lofty language, George Soros apparently has a new scheme going: to cash in on the refugee crisis, LifeZette further reported.

“Soros is partnering with MasterCard Inc. to create Humanity Ventures, with the ostensible purpose of improving the lives of migrants through investments in education and health care, and fostering economic development in migrant communities…Clearly it’s not enough for Soros that he spends his money on encouraging mass migration — he wants other millionaires and billionaires to do so also and is enticing them to do so with the promise of profit.”

Parenthetically, while America is the most welcoming and generous country in the world, intelligence authorities here and in Europe have warned about potential terrorist infiltration among refugees.

What appears to be underreported on this side of the Atlantic, however, is the apparent crime wave in European countries attendant to the mass migration of military or working-age males, not the “widows and orphans” about which Obama deceptively lectured the U.S. in 2015.

“There has been growing concern (and evidence) that Europe’s refugee crisis has led to an increase in crime, including mass sex assault,” HeatStreet asserted. European authorities for their own politically correct reasons have downplayed these crimes, which initially made headlines following the New Year’s Eve 2016 violence in Cologne, Germany, and in other cities on the continent.

All that aside, corporate America, apparently now including MasterCard, has often aligned itself with the illegal immigration and open-borders lobby.

So, to borrow (in a different context) the catchphrase from a popular TV credit card commercial, and given the revelation that MasterCard has embarked on a joint venture with George Soros, here’s a question to consider: What’s in your wallet?

Sources:

NaturalNews.com

PJmedia.com

LifeZette.com

Inquisitr.com