Confirmed: CBD compounds in marijuana can treat bone fractures and assist in organ transplants

Multiple sclerosis? Check. Epilepsy? Check. The properties of the humble marijuana plant have been helpful in treating a wide variety of health conditions like those, and it has now been confirmed that cannabinoid (CBD) compounds in marijuana can treat bone fractures and assist with organ transplants. CBDs are non-psychotropic parts of the plant, and medicinal use of marijuana is completely different from using it for recreational, psychotropic purposes.

Researchers at two Israeli universities show benefits for bone fracture patients

The process of healing from a bone fracture (broken bone) has long been a difficult, lengthy and painful one. But a study at Tel Aviv University and Hebrew University in Israel has indicated that there are more options than ever before when it comes to recovering from a broken bone. The exciting research shows that CBD can help to treat bone fractures such as those in the femur bone after only eight weeks. Earlier studies had already shown that cannabinoid receptors in the human body encourage bone formation and lessen bone loss, so it was a natural progression to study the use of marijuana for bone fracture healing.

“The clinical potential of cannabinoid-related compounds is simply undeniable at this point. … it is clear that it is possible to detach a clinical therapy objective from the psychoactivity of cannabis,” said Dr. Gabet, the lead researcher for the study. “CBD, the principal agent in our study, is primarily anti-inflammatory and has no psychoactivity.”

A revolution in the area of organ rejection after transplantation

When a person receives a transplanted organ there is the risk that the body will reject that organ because it recognizes it as being foreign. Cannabis (marijuana) can help with this issue, according to research done at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It showed that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the active ingredient in marijuana, can put off the process of an organ being rejected by the recipient’s body after transplantation occurs. Because organ rejection is so serious and life-threatening, this discovery stands to not just help change lives, but also to save them.

Political and medical implications

This remarkable plant has been used for numerous health issues, including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, cancer and epilepsy, and now is being proven effective for even more symptoms and ailments. Time and time again, the marijuana plant is being shown to have medicinal properties and uses. As time goes on, who knows what other uses will become apparent?

President Obama evidently believes that marijuana is less risky than street drugs and that it should be treated in the same way as cigarettes and alcohol. It remains to be seen what President-elect Trump’s policies will be on marijuana, but undoubtedly more research discussing the plant’s medicinal benefits will emerge during his term in office. Marijuana is also quickly becoming more accepted both in politics and in science as a result of the research coming out in its favor. That said, its use is still illegal according to federal law in the United States, though several states have voted to legalize its use. There still is a stigma surrounding the plant, even though medicinal and recreational uses are completely different from one another.

It would make a great deal of sense for the country to embrace the benefits of the plant that is far safer and, in many cases, more effective than dangerous pharmaceutical drugs. With everyone so concerned about healthcare costs and finding effective treatments for the myriad conditions that now plague many Americans, using this inexpensive herb for medicinal purposes is a logical way to go.

