BIOSLUDGED movie trailer released: The Health Ranger’s stunning science investigation into “the greatest environmental crime you’ve NEVER known”

This year, I’ve commissioned a new series of investigative films called the “Censored Science” series from Natural News.

The first film, which we plan to release before the end of calendar 2017, is called “Biosludged.” Watch the trailer below and share with everyone.

“Biosludged” documents the astonishing science fraud being carried out by the EPA to legalize the mass pollution of America’s farm lands, school playgrounds and city parks with heavily contaminated industrial waste and human sewage.

We were forced to delay the announcement of this film until President Trump took office. I was warned that if I went public with the environmental crimes and fraudulent science of the EPA while Obama was still President, Natural News would be punitively targeted by the IRS to try to silence us. Now that Donald Trump is President — and rightly working to root out the extreme corruption, incompetence and fraud of the EPA — I can finally bring you this astonishing true report about what I call the “greatest environmental crime you’ve NEVER known.” The EPA has been complicit all along…

Our “Biosludged” film documents the EPA’s intimidation tactics to destroy and silence environmental scientists who attempted to blow the whistle on biosolids and the severe threat they pose to humanity.

Not surprisingly, the EPA has gone to great lengths to destroy the credibility of scientists who dared to tell the truth about the toxic heavy metals, chemicals and viruses found in biosolids (and spread on farm land).

Watch the trailer here and share with everyone. Read Biosludge.news to stay informed on this topic. Visit Biosludged.com for updates about the film and read Natural News for more updates on the unbelievable environmental crimes, fraudulent science, criminal corruption and incompetence at the EPA.

 

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com), an environmental scientist, publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science to current events.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

