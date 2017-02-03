1,000 science papers challenge the false narrative of man-made climate change

A three-part anthology containing peer-reviewed climate science published in 2016 has revealed that the so-called scientific consensus on climate change — that mankind is directly responsible for causing it — is little more than declaratory bias and anti-science nonsense. Some 500 academic papers included in this new eyeopening volume show that natural variables, and not human activity, comprise the bulk of what affects the climate conditions of our planet, once again proving the man-made climate change theory to be a lie.

Adding to more than 500 other papers published between 2014-2015 that came to similar conclusions, this latest body of research calls into question decades of research that has blamed modern mankind’s use of fossil fuels for warming earth temperatures and rising sea levels. As it turns out, real science shows that air and water conditions are constantly in flux, and that these variances are more a product of natural earth cycles like sun activity and oceanic oscillations than people driving cars and eating meat.

Anthropogenic CO2 emissions, as they’re often called, include things like air pollution from factories and cars, and these factors most often bear the brunt of climate criticism. But this judgment is entirely without merit, as research countering the man-made climate change hypothesis — of which there is plenty — paints a much different picture as to why climate conditions aren’t the same as they were 20 years ago.

“[T]hese scientific papers strongly suggest that natural factors … have both in the past and present exerted a significant or dominant influence on weather and climate changes, which means an anthropogenic signal may be much more difficult to detect in the context of such large natural variability,” writes Kenneth Richard for No Tricks Zone.

“Papers questioning (and undermining) the ‘consensus’ view on paleoclimate (Medieval) warmth, ocean acidification, glacier melt and advance, sea level rise, extreme weather events, past climate forcing mechanisms, climate sensitivity to CO2, etc., are included in this collection.”

United Nations largely responsible for perpetuating fake science in support of man-made climate change

The volume is broken down into three sections, which can be accessed here, here, and here. See for yourself how special interests, specifically within the United Nations (U.N.), have been pushing climate propaganda for decades, and steering the science to suit an agenda that blames humans for causing these changes, even when a cohort of research shows that the earth itself is to blame for these changes.

“I’m not surprised by the large number of empirical evidence that rejects the CO2 dangerous global warming alarmism,” says Dr. Willie Soon, an astrophysicist from Harvard University who believes the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (I.P.C.C.) has veered off course into the realm of fake science. “This sort of literature review ought to put the sort of biased, if not anti-science, reports by the U.N. I.P.P.C. to shame.”

Based on everything that’s currently coming out about climate change, it appears as though there really isn’t much of a consensus at all when it comes to this widely discussed issue. Not only is the earth not necessarily on a crash course to destruction, but the policies that have been enacted in response to this erroneous position could be working towards this end rather than against it.

“It is high time for the wider public to not only bear witness to the unbalance and corruption of our science institutions, but also to demand answers on why there has been such a disregard for truth and fact,” says Dr. Soon, with the backing of others like Canadian climatologist Dr. Tim Ball who believes that global warming became a “charade” many years ago.

